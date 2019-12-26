Pharrell Williams home assaulted by police for false shooting report

%MINIFYHTML1f5d7cc52f692af498296a8602feea049% %MINIFYHTML1f5d7cc52f692af498296a8602feea0410%

According to police sources, someone called the police and said that a friend was accidentally shot in the stomach at the singer's house & # 39; Happy & # 39 ;.

Pharrell Williams He became the last target celebrity of a joke police call at Christmas.

Los Angeles police officers swarmed at home Monday night (December 23), according to TMZ, after someone reported a fatal shooting incident at the farm. Police sources tell someone who called the police saying that a friend was accidentally shot in the stomach.

The police checked to make sure that no one in the place had been shot and finally determined that the report was a hoax, known as a blow call.

Sources claim that Pharrell was not at home when the police arrived. The incident is still being investigated.

The police called the pads of little Wayne, Tom cruise, Justin TimberlakeY Rihanna, among others, in recent years to follow up on false reports of deaths, which appear to have been made from inside their homes.