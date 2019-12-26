Peterborough vs. Doncaster: Two arrested for alleged racist behavior | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcdf8bbdf8ba19fdf8d888a388cbcb8849% %MINIFYHTMLcdf8bbdf8ba19fdf8d888a388cbcb88410%







Peterborough confirmed that two arrests were made for alleged racist behavior at the visiting end during the game against Doncaster.

Both Sky Bet League One clubs issued statements Thursday night, saying they would work together in support of the Cambridgeshire police.

Doncaster, who won the match 3-0, said the club "hates racism in any form."

A statement from the Doncaster club said: "We adopt a zero tolerance approach to such problems and we would expect to issue a substantial ban from the club to anyone who has proven to have acted in that way, as well as requiring them to complete some educational actions before attending any game. of Rovers. "

Peterborough said in a statement: "The football club can confirm that two arrests were made in the absent section of Weston Homes Stadium for alleged racist behavior."

"The club and Doncaster Rovers are working together with the police on this matter."

The Football Association has been contacted for comment.

The events on Boxing Day follow Tottenham's investigation into the apparent racial abuse of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during the Premier League game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a Chelsea fan was expelled from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and arrested after committing a racially aggravated public order offense against Spurs striker Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean international had been shown a red card for a challenge in Rudiger.

This season has seen a series of incidents at all levels of the game.

The Association of Professional Footballers has requested a government-led investigation.

Downing Street said there is still work to be done by football authorities to eradicate racism, but he did not rule out "taking more action if necessary."