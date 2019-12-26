Peloton's husband buys his real-life girlfriend … Peloton

Ho ho Ho! That is good.

Guess what Sean Hunter, the Canadian actor who played the husband in the controversial Peloton holiday announcement, gave his partner for Christmas? You'll never guess, you'll never guess, never … OK FINE, A BIKE EXERCISE BIKE.

"I hope this goes better the second time … Merry Christmas to my royal girlfriend (please don't leave me)," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Christmas Day, next to a photo of him and Cassidy Bars, who is sitting on the bicycle, which is decorated with a large arch.

%MINIFYHTMLb6f28dc1fc0aabdbc480c37ea726edf311% %MINIFYHTMLb6f28dc1fc0aabdbc480c37ea726edf312%

Hunter did not specify whether he bought the gift himself or if the company gave him a gift.

In the Peloton commercial, her husband gives a bicycle to a woman and records a vlog of her training and progress over the course of a year. Many have criticized the video as sexist.

"It was a two-day shoot … I have a line … and we finished, and I just went back to my normal life," Hunter said in Strahan, Sara and Keke earlier this month. "And then, boom, when it comes out, all this negative reaction. It leaves me speechless."

"It's shocking, right? I kept watching him, trying to find where he was, what's negative?" he said. "I don't know, I just don't know."