A passenger plane carrying about 100 people crashed near the Almaty airport in Kazakhstan.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan said at least seven people were confirmed dead.

The images published on social networks showed several rescue personnel along with the remains of a Bek Air plane.

According to the Flightview.com flight tracker, a Bek Air Fokker 100 plane was scheduled to leave Almaty at 7:05 am local time and arrive in the capital Astana at 8:40 am.

More to follow.