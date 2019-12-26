Party official Aung San Suu Kyi killed in Rakhine of Myanmar | News

An official of Aung San Suu KyiThe political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a demonstration of support for the recent defense of the Myanmar leader against allegations of genocide in The Hague, according to a party spokesman.

Ye Thein, president of the National League for Democracy (NLD), president of the party in Buthidaung Township, had been held for weeks by the Arakan army, an armed group fighting for more autonomy for Rakhine ethnic Buddhists, said the spokesperson. Thursday

Plus:

The rebels in the Rakhine region in Myanmar said Thein died Monday, two weeks after being taken to organize protests against the genocide accusations facing Myanmar in the International Court of Justice.

"Due to the big explosions, some detainees died and others were injured. Buthidaung NLD President Ye Thein died on the scene," Arakan's army said in the statement.

"We, all NLD members, are very sorry for the loss," Myo Nyunt told AFP. "His meeting to support her was fair and it was not a crime."

The Arakan army has carried out a series of daring kidnappings, bombings and raids against the army and local officials in Rakhine state.

In response, the Myanmar army deployed thousands of additional soldiers in the western state and carried out what Amnesty International called forced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions.

Fighting for greater autonomy.

Clashes are occurring in the same area where the military drove approximately 740,000 Rohingya across the border to Bangladesh in a bloody 2017 campaign.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in Rakhine since clashes began between the Arakan army and the Myanmar army about a year ago.

The forces of the Arakan army come from the mostly Buddhist people of Rakhine.

They say they have no ties to Rohingya rebels whose attacks, according to the Myanmar government, led to repression of the 2017 army that led to accusations of genocide, brought against the country in the ICJ by Gambia.

Arakan's army is among several ethnic armed factions that have said they support the case against Myanmar.

Suu Kyi, de facto ruler of Myanmar, surprised critics when he personally led Myanmar's defense against accusations at hearings in The Hague earlier this month.