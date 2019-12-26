Oxygen bars for fake rain: 10 ways India fights deadly pollution | India News

From oxygen bars to artificial rain, a series of initiatives and ideas emerged in 2019 to combat the pollution crisis, which reportedly killed more than 1 million Indians in 2017.

India is home to 15 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world, with New Delhi named the capital with the dirtiest air, according to IQ AirVisual, a group based in Switzerland that collects worldwide air quality data, and Greenpeace .

Large swaths of northern India, including New Delhi, a metropolis of about 20 million, are under a thick layer of toxic air at the beginning of winter.

Vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from construction sites, smoke from garbage burning and crop fields contribute to what is locally called "apocalypse."

Here are some ways that authorities, engineers and companies tried to help the Indians breathe calmly:

1. New Delhi oxygen bar

Delhi residents who breathe fresh air could go to Oxy Pure, a bar that offers 15 minutes of "oxygen-enriched air,quot; for about $ 7 in seven different flavors ranging from lavender and lemongrass to cinnamon and spearmint.

But it can be an expensive affair in a country where the average person spends only $ 1.80 per day, according to research conducted by Goldman Sachs and the IndiaSpend news website.

2. Fresh air in a can

When the pollution increased to "dangerous,quot; levels, the Indians could connect and ask for cans of fresh air.

Several companies, such as Vitality Air in Canada and the Indian brand Pure Himalayan Air, sell "pure air,quot; in cans of 10 liters (21 pint) for between 550 rupees and 5,400 rupees ($ 7.7 to $ 75).

Estimates suggest that the average adult inhales and exhales approximately 8 liters of air per minute.

A protester in New Delhi during a demonstration demanding immediate measures to control air pollution (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

3. Portable air purifier

For those who didn't want to be locked in foggy days, the answer was a portable air purifier called AirTamer.

The 50 gram device, which can be used as a collar, emits negative ions that remove contaminants.

It sells for almost 10,000 rupees ($ 140) in New Delhi, a city described as a "gas chamber,quot; by its own chief minister and where doctors say the air is as bad as smoking up to 20 cigarettes a day.

4. Anti-smog gun

New Delhi residents who yearn for clear skies could turn to an anti-smog gun, which expels small drops of water at high speeds to remove air pollutants.

Shaped as a hair dryer and mounted on a flatbed truck, the cannon can blow up to 100 liters (211 pints) of water per minute and remove 95 percent of small particles.

Critics, however, called it a quick fix solution that could do little to combat harmful air.

5. Odd car scheme

The New Delhi authorities restricted the use of private cars for two weeks in November with the so-called "odd and even,quot; system, which allows cars on alternate days, depending on whether their license plate ended in an odd or even number.

The scheme helped little, which led environmentalists to call for urgent measures to combat air pollution.

6. artificial rain

The authorities of the Indian capital considered cloud seeding developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in an effort to cause rain and reduce pollution levels.

But the plan stopped because there were no planes or technical support available to spray the seeds.

7. Road air purifiers

Dozens of giant air purifiers were installed at the busy intersections of New Delhi to combat road dust and vehicle pollution.

The highest court in India ordered the federal and Delhi governments in November to install "smog towers,quot;, similar to those in China, which can aim for pollution.

Environmentalists, however, called them "band aid solutions,quot; that did not knock down small particles that can penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Visitors look through the morning pollution at the Taj Mahal in Agra (Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

8. Purifiers in the Taj Mahal

Two mobile air purifiers were installed in the iconic Taj Mahal in November, while a toxic mist covered the 17th-century mausoleum, whose white marble is turning yellow and green in the eighth most polluted city in the world of Agra.

9. Bus stop shelters

Offering a small respite for travelers, several bus stops in New Delhi were covered with thick sheets of plastic, creating what the local media called a "fresh air chamber."

But many said it was a trick because people had to leave in a matter of minutes and expose themselves to smog.

10. Pollution ink.

Chakr's innovations, initiated by IIT engineers, capitalized on the fumes of backup diesel generators that threw smoke by turning soot into ink and paint.

Technology can capture 90 percent of dangerous pollutants.

The company has installed more than 50 such devices in companies and government offices, as well as in real estate developers.