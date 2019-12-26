Organizers say protests in Gaza will be reduced | News

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will reduce protests along the fortified separation barrier with Israel, factions have said in the coastal territory, at a possible signal of a long-lasting detective between Israel and the rulers of Gaza, Hamas.

The National Superior Committee, a collection of Gaza-based factions and civil society organizations that organize the protests, said there will be a demonstration this Friday, but that subsequent demonstrations will be held monthly and sometimes nationally, starting in March.

For almost 20 months, the Palestinians have held weekly demonstrations called the "Great March of Return,quot; in what began as a grassroots effort to draw attention to the difficult living conditions in Gaza and demand the right of the Palestinians to return to their homes lost a long time ago. What is Israel now?

About 80 percent of the two million inhabitants of Gaza are refugees or decendents of refugees. Israel rejects any return, saying it would eliminate its Jewish majority.

However, Hamas quickly took control of the protests, which sometimes turned violent when the young men tried to cross the separation barrier and threw stones and incendiary bombs at the Israeli troops that used real ammunition against the protesters.

The Israeli fire has killed about 215 Palestinians, most of them unarmed, including 47 people under 18 and two women, according to the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights based in Gaza. Hundreds of others have been seriously injured in the demonstrations.

Israel has said it was defending itself against attacks and infiltration attempts, but Palestinians and international human rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force.

Protests have been reduced in recent months, which analysts attribute to the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations to prevent further escalation between Israel and Hamas and negotiate a ceasefire agreement that alleviates the crippling Israeli blockade. -12 year old.

Israel has said that any progress will depend on the arrest of the protests, as well as the launch of rockets from Gaza.

Late Wednesday, a rocket attack that is believed to have been launched by the Islamic Jihad group forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave the stage during a campaign stop in southern Israel. Israel responded by bombarding a series of Hamas targets.

Israel says it holds Hamas responsible for all the Gaza shots, including rockets launched by rival armed groups.