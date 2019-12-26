Olivier Giroud: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard denies interest in Chelsea striker | Soccer news





Giroud's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of next season

Steven Gerrard has distanced himself from reports suggesting that the Rangers are ready to make a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud in January.

French newspaper L & # 39; Equip He claimed that the Ibrox chief was interested in the Chelsea star and had already contacted the 33-year-old for a possible agreement.

Inter Milan is interested in taking Giroud to San Siro in January, Sky in italy reported in November.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live

Giroud's contract with Stamford Bridge expires next summer and he has made only seven appearances for Frank Lampard's team this season.

But it doesn't seem like Giroud is exchanging the London Blues for the Glasgow Light Blues after Gerrard admitted that he didn't know anything about the story, suggesting he was weighing the former Arsenal leader.

He said: "We are linking up with some good players. I don't know anything about it, to be honest."

"If anyone knows anything about it, give him my number. That is the first time I hear about him.

"However, he is a good player."

