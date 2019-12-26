Offset wears Cardi B socks and dances in a Santa costume – Watch The Vid!

%MINIFYHTML1091cc4ddd94fdb6dc14a5b66343b7479% %MINIFYHTML1091cc4ddd94fdb6dc14a5b66343b74710%

Offset and Cardi B celebrated a wonderful Christmas with their little daughter, Kulture, and documented everything for their fans. That said, the rapper father did his best, not only dressing in a Santa Claus costume, but also dancing for his family, showing his movements.

The Migos member also wore an iconic pair of Cardi B ornate socks and all came together for a great Christmas look!

The clip showed that Offset was surrounded by all kinds of gifts, some unwrapped and some not.

In the clip that was being captured by the female master of ceremonies, Offset bounced at a pace while wearing a Santa suit.

Deep down, you can hear a child professing his love for the holidays, shouting: "I love Christmas!" And making Cardi laugh.

But the best part was definitely at the end when the rapper approached the camera to show his fashionable socks.

What was strangely cute and funny about shoes was that he was covered in pictures of his wife sticking out his tongue.

"Humor," the legend simply reads.

The happy family did not stop there to share the Christmas joy!

They just had to share Kulture clips!

In the stories of Cardi IG, there were some videos of the girl and she looked super cute in a red and white dress and with a black bow in her hair.

He was obviously very excited about his new doll, which can be seen kissing on the forehead.

"That is so cute!" Cardi couldn't help talking about her daughter's sweet action.



