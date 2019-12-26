Notable deaths in 2019: a world of women who broke roofs

Almost all were born between world wars, one even before women had the right to vote. They came from white and blue collar homes, from black and white homes. But when they died this year, they had something in common besides the final leveling that death brings.
Everyone had found a place in a world that rarely, if ever, had been open to women.
If one or the other was the first to break a glass ceiling, it could be open to debate. But let's say, at least, that each one planted a foot inside a door that had long been closed to women and then made its way to a room full of men.
Ruth Abrams was one. In 1977 she became the first woman to take a seat in the highest court in Massachusetts, the Supreme Judicial Court. It had been 285 years (that is not a typo), since the founding of the court in 1692. (Another notable legal event that year was the beginning of Salem's witch trials).
Ellen Bree Burns overcame similar obstacles in Connecticut, also in the 1970s, a decade of signal in which the second wave of feminism was just beginning to strengthen. She became the first woman to go to the bank of the court of first instance of her state and the first woman to be appointed in a federal court there.
Patricia M. Wald would also not be denied a black robe, even after taking a detour of a decade to raise five children at home. In 1979, she became the first woman to serve in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, according to most of the time the second most influential court in the country. A related progressive spirit, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, soon joined her on that bank.
In a rather different field, but one no less fueled by testosterone, Bonnie Guitar, born as Bonnie Buckingham, had one of the first records ("Dark Moon,quot;) of a country singer to cross the list of successes. Even more significant was his work away from the microphone. Crashing into another men's club, he became a force in the studio, registering engineering, looking for talents and starting his own label.
Barbara Gardner Proctor had to force the opening of two doors before finding a place in the advertising world of "Mad Men,quot; of the 1960s: one blocking women, the other African Americans. But she pressed anyway, becoming, according to the industry, the first black woman in the United States to establish her own agency, Proctor & Gardner, in Chicago. (Actually there was no Gardner; she added the name to reassure potential cautious clients that "her partner,quot; was a man).
Before 1972, an educational institution could discriminate against women and continue receiving federal funds, without asking questions. That changed with the approval of Title IX that year, which codifies equity in the law. And if there was a person to thank for that radical change, it was Bernice Sandler, who had once been told, by being denied a full-time university teaching job, "You are too strong for a woman."
She became strong. Through academic writings, tireless lobbying and persuasive defense in court, she was, more than anyone, the catalyst behind Title IX.
There were others: Barbara Low, one of the few women in scientific research in the 1940s, advanced in our understanding of penicillin, which led to a wide variety of antibiotics that continue to save lives. Rosemary Mariner, a baby boomers pilot, became the first woman to command a naval aviation squad and then led a successful fight to get Congress to lift the ban on women serving in combat. And Florence Knoll Bassett, designer and businesswoman, gave the modern office its aerodynamic shape and feel.
Knoll ran a thriving company with her husband, but a look at a grainy black and white photo that appeared with her obituary on these pages last January will tell her everything she needs to know about the world she had to navigate: there she was, In 1953, the lonely woman sat at a large conference table surrounded by white men in white shirts and ties.
However, for every broken glass roof, there were an incalculable number of women who, when they got taller, came empty-handed. For all accounts, Geraldyn M. Cobb had the right things to become an astronaut in the early years of the American space program. A veteran pilot, he had speed, altitude and distance records before navigating through a battery of demanding physical and psychological tests that placed her in the top 2 percent of all program applicants, including men. However, it was left behind when a group of NASA pioneers, all men, paraded in history. Although she lived a rewarding life, especially as flying humanitarian medicine, food and clothing for the natives in the Amazon, she died, in her eyes, forever earthly.
First in athletics, too
Not all of the barriers that died in 2019 were women, of course. The N.B.A. He lost one in Wat Misaka, a son of Japanese immigrants who became the first non-white player in the league, and Major League Baseball lost three.
Elijah "Pumpsie,quot; Green is not very remembered for his career in the diamond, mediocre as it was, but he made a little history only when he left the field for the Boston Red Sox in July 1959, becoming the first black player in a team that was the last in the major leagues to break the color line, 12 years after Jackie Robinson made the Brooklyn Dodgers the first.
Brooklyn Ebbets Field was also home to Don Newcombe, widely regarded as the first prominent black pitcher in the major leagues, a Cy Young winner and an M.V.P. of the National League. According to fate, his death, in February, occurred only 12 days after that of an even bigger man in the game, Frank Robinson, who stayed in baseball after a career at the Hall of Fame in Baltimore to become in the first black player of the major leagues. manager.
They are on a long list of sports stars who died this year. The N.B.A. wept the loss of John Havlicek, a basketball dynamo who tested the glory of the championship at two different times with the Boston Celtics. The N.F.L said goodbye to Bart Starr, the quarterback champion of the Green Bay Packers, whose excellent execution in the field was a visible manifestation of coach Vince Lombardi's genius.
Athletes give us drama about human struggle, determination and excellence, but they also entertain us, and in that they share something with all those who go on stage and appear in front of the cameras. Broadway typically (and wonderfully) dims its lights when one of its own is gone. But when he did it for Carol Channing last January, the gesture was never more appropriate. It may be resorting to the jargon of the press agenda to say that the star of "Hello, Dolly!" And "Gentleman Prefer Blondes,quot; lit the stage with his irrepressible lively performances during an incredibly long race. But really, more than almost anyone, right?
Equally incandescent was the dancer Alicia Alonso, who overcame almost blindness to become a globetrotting star and ambassador of Cuban ballet; Norma Miller, the "Queen of the swing,quot;, who cut carpets, stages and even the sidewalks of Harlem with her spectacularly acrobatic Lindy Hopping; and Jessye Norman, the magnificent American soprano who apparently collected as many laurels (Grammy Awards, Kennedy Center honors) as curtain bouquets.
Like Mrs. Channing, Doris Day also bypassed singing and acting. But he did it in Hollywood, becoming his biggest box office star by diverting romantic comedies in front of prominent characters such as Rock Hudson and Cary Grant, all while earning a reputation, deserved or not, for the sugary sweetness that rivals that of cake of Apple.
The year saw a series of familiar faces from the past of television become instantly recognizable once again, only now in photos that accompany their obituaries: Diahann Carroll ("Julia,quot;), Valerie Harper ("Rhoda,quot;) and Luke Perry ("Beverly Hills, 90210,quot;), to name just three. (On the contrary, Caroll Spinney, under all those feathers, had no face for his spectators, but his alter ego, Big Bird, as bright as the sun, did not need presentation).
Popular music lost the likes of drummer Ginger Baker, one of the rock gods of the 60s; João Gilberto, the Brazilian guitarist and singer and founding father of bossa nova; Dr. John, the funny and husky voice of New Orleans; and Ric Ocasek, the singing engine of the Cars, the hit band that came with the new wave of rock in the late 70s.
And practically all musical genres could claim the death of the disturbingly versatile André Previn as his own particular loss; composer, conductor and pianist, had crossed the limits in a peripatetic career that brought him a lot of Oscar awards and a Grammy bookshelf, half of them in classical music, the other half not.
Behind each interpreter, of course, there is someone who provides the stage, and few entrepreneurs were as successful as Hal Prince, the king of Broadway; Franco Zeffirelli, whose opera performances were as extravagant as they were colorful; and Robert Evans, the Hollywood executive who essentially gave the green light to a new cinematic era while leading a life so cinematic, of falls and comebacks, that will undoubtedly one day resurface in a biographical script.
The world in general offered a different stage, with dramas too real, to characters like Robert Mugabe, the liberator turned into a tyrant of Zimbabwe; Jacques Chirac, the French president who embraced European unity when it was still a bold idea; Yasuhiro Nakasone, who could still remember the embers of war by defending Japan's return to international influence; Moshe Arens, the politician and statesman and one of the last founding Zionists of Israel; and Mohamed Morsi, who, speaking of breaking down barriers, became the first democratically elected president in Egypt after all those millennia, only to be overthrown within a year in favor of greater autocracy.
In Washington, The legislation of Elijah Cummings was interrupted. As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, charged with protecting the integrity of the government, powerful, with principles and with his whole throat, he was at the center of President Trump's investigation actions when he died at age 68 in his Beloved Baltimore, a little More than two months before his fellow members of the Democratic Chamber voted for the dismissal.
His death was followed 10 days later by that of his colleague. John Conyers, the African-American with more years of service in the history of Congress (52 years).
IX, 18 and 25 = Impact
The Senate also lost pillars. Birch Bayh, the Liberal Democrat of Indiana, had a career as shocking as any other in that chamber, attaching his name to historical legislation identifiable by numbers: imposing impartiality through Title IX, reducing the voting age to 18 years, and providing for the elimination of a president through a constitutional mechanism other than political trial, Amendment 25.
About six weeks after his death, in March, two former colleagues, the two lions of the Senate, had left: Ernest Hollings (Fritz for almost everyone), a South African and Democratic civil rights defender who had an eye on in the White House; and the courtly Republican Richard Lugar, another Hoosier, who had as much influence in foreign affairs as any other senator of the modern era.
In July, the body of 99-year-old judge John Paul Stevens lay in the state in front of the Capitol in the Great Hall of the United States Supreme Court, where he arrived in 1975 as a former Republican antitrust lawyer and left 35 years later, a changed man, an unconditional of the liberal wing of the court.
And at the beginning of December it was Paul Volcker who was remembered, for shaping his country's economic policy and controlling inflation from the corridors of another marble-clad Washington institution, the Federal Reserve, where he was president of the Carter presidents and Reagan
If Mr. Volcker was basically a public-spirited businessman, a well-paid Wall Street product that received a pay cut to work for his country, Ross Perot was politically minded and would have gladly given up his executive suite in Texas for the Oval Office. A multi-billion dollar force in the computer services industry, he became an unlikely and surprisingly strong independent populist candidate for president in the 1990s, a popular hero for some and a strange duck for others.
However, despite all the publicity Mr. Perot received, his influence in American politics paled before that of the industrialist David H. Koch, who did his job with much less noise. He and his brother Charles took advantage of their enormous energy and chemical fortune to finance a right-wing libertarian movement that, according to all indications, will survive both.
The most powerful business leaders inevitably acquire a public image, and none did so more successfully than Lee Iacocca. Rather than directing two of the largest automakers in the country, "he came to epitomize Detroit as the dream factory of the US postwar love story with the car," as his obituary said. Son of a hot dog seller, he was a self-made gregarious man who became a household name as an industry titan, television presenter and best-selling author.
Felix Rohatyn, too, became a public man after climbing the heights of Wall Street, summoned to rescue New York City in the sandy and hectic 70s as he staggered to the edge of a fiscal chasm. And while we are thinking of New York (central command for the "Auld Lang Syne,quot; eruptions), let's not forget Robert Morgenthau, a patrician son of the city who persecuted all types of criminals known as Manhattan D.A. for so long that one could be forgiven for confusing his age at his death, 99, for the number of years he served.
Other giants fell. The world of letters lost Toni Morrison, still another pioneer as the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize for Literature, honored for her powerfully touching novels that sang about an often brutal America, racially torn apart in the tough black oral cadences . tradition.
Y Harold Bloom, the prodigious literary critic who, in defending the Western canon in an increasingly multicultural world, endured extensive criticism himself, obtaining a characterization that is rarely attributed to a scholar: the most notorious in the United States.
And Mary Oliver and W.S. Merwin, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets who obtained the additional distinction of being widely read.
And Herman Wouk, the prolific, best-selling and inspiring author of films that practically died writing, halfway through the book, leaving a wad of blank pages.
The last survivors
Journalism, and the Washington that raised it, lost Cokie Roberts, who contributed a hard and wise version of American politics to the television audience for decades, and Russell Baker, the New York Times humorist (and host of "Masterpiece Theater,quot; ) that, with their ironic observations about politics and other areas of national life, they did not hit their goals as much as they hit them.
Elsewhere, three of the most recognized architects of the last half of the 20th century died in 2019: I.M. Pei, Kevin Roche and Cesar Pelli. And Karl Lagerfeld, that indefatigable definition of haute couture, and Gloria Vanderbilt, who poured a generation of women in designer jeans, left their most elegant scenes.
The world of lost art, among others, Robert Frank, who changed the course of documentary photography with his 35 mm Leica and a keen eye that saw an increasingly disarticulated world in a new and surprising way, and Carlos Cruz-Diez, a leading figure in Latin American art of the postwar period. whose deep dives in bright colors seemed to evoke the dazzling sunlight of his native Venezuela.
Also the sciences were exhausted with an immense intellectual capacity, for example, that of the physicist. Murray Gell-Mann, the Nobel Prize who glimpsed the structure of the universe through its smallest particles in the way a geologist could understand the Earth in a grain of sand.
What, in a form of free association, recalls an hourglass, one that could measure the passage of the few remaining survivors of an era: grains of sand, dragged by gravity, dripping until everything is gone.
The scholar Charles van Doren was one, his death evokes the scandals of distant contests of the 1950s. Edward Nixon was another, carrying the burden untimely, familiar to the eclipsed brothers everywhere, to remind us forever, for his facial features, to Richard. Edda Goering and Rudolf von Ribbentrop carried pedigrees that date back to Hitler's evil, while Dick Churchill (unrelated to Hitler's enemy) recalled a stimulating moment for the Allies in World War II, the "Great Escape,quot; of a prisoner de … war camp He was the last survivor of the 76 who made the attempt. But he had been a survivor before: after only three men achieved freedom, and after the Germans executed 50 of those who had failed, Churchill was somehow saved. He lived another 75 years.
And then there was Julia Ruth Stevens. It has been 71 years since his "Daddy," Babe Ruth, died, but during those decades she remained a living bond with him, appearing in veterans games to accept cheers from baseball fans for whom the Sultan of Swat was more legend than flesh and blood. Mrs. Stevens reminded us that yes, he put on the striped cloth in the same way that the boys on the ball did.
"I miss him to this day," she said not many years ago.
Who of your intimacies is left to say that when 2020 is about to dawn? To risk a guess, nobody. The last grain of sand has fallen.
William McDonald is the obituary editor of The Times