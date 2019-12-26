Notable deaths in 2019: a world of women who broke roofs

Almost all were born between world wars, one even before women had the right to vote. They came from white and blue collar homes, from black and white homes. But when they died this year, they had something in common besides the final leveling that death brings.

Everyone had found a place in a world that rarely, if ever, had been open to women.

If one or the other was the first to break a glass ceiling, it could be open to debate. But let's say, at least, that each one planted a foot inside a door that had long been closed to women and then made its way to a room full of men.

Ruth Abrams was one. In 1977 she became the first woman to take a seat in the highest court in Massachusetts, the Supreme Judicial Court. It had been 285 years (that is not a typo), since the founding of the court in 1692. (Another notable legal event that year was the beginning of Salem's witch trials).

Ellen Bree Burns overcame similar obstacles in Connecticut, also in the 1970s, a decade of signal in which the second wave of feminism was just beginning to strengthen. She became the first woman to go to the bank of the court of first instance of her state and the first woman to be appointed in a federal court there.