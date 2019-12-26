Nick Jonas gives Priyanka Chopra the best Christmas present

Nick Jonas Totally just won Christmas.
On Wednesday Jonas brothers surprised rocker Priyanka Chopra with the best Christmas gift: a snowmobile!
Apparently, that's just what the Quantico The actress wanted. To make her gift even more special, Nick arranged for a Santa Claus to give the gift to his wife, which she captured on camera. Then, of course, the duo took the snowmobile for a ride.
Still excited for her gift, Priyanka thanked Nick on Instagram, and wrote: "Santa got into my bat mobile! Aaaah! My husband knows me very well! Thank you baby. I love you! #Christmas." He also posted a video of his pleasure trip, where he can be heard saying, "Baby, this is amazing!"
Sharing a sweet photo of Priyanka posing with her gift, the Grammy-nominated singer wrote: "Nothing better than watching her smile. # Christmas."
The couple spent the holidays with Priyanka's family and got into the Christmas spirit decorating cookies and spending quality time between them.
This marks Nick and Priyanka's second Christmas together since they got married in December 2018. To commemorate the special milestone, the couple posed in front of their tree and wished their fans a happy holiday season. Priyanka wrote: "It is the happiest Christmas. From ours to his. Merry Christmas." And meanwhile, Nick captioned his post, "Merry Christmas from us for you."
Earlier this month, Nick paid tribute to Priyanka on his anniversary with a moving message. "A year ago today we said forever …", he captioned his publication, which featured a portrait of both of his epic wedding. "Well, it's not long enough forever. I love you with all my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."
Also feeling the love, Priyanka wished her husband a happy anniversary on her Instagram.
"My promise. Then … today … forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, emotion, passion … all at the same time … thanks for finding me … Happy first wedding anniversary Husband. .. @nickjonas, "she said. "And thank you all for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."
With a year of marriage under his belt, Priyanka still can't help talking about the "Only Human,quot; singer. In October, she talked about married life with E! News, saying: "Every day, when I wake up, I say: & # 39; Oh, I have a home. This is my house. This person is my home. And I didn't know that feeling outside my parents. It's like, & # 39; Oh, this is the family I've chosen & # 39; it's the family. "
She added: "I have a feeling of satisfaction. I feel that this is the best part of being married."
And, his family has already begun to grow. Last month, the star of Isn & # 39; t It Romantic surprised Nick with a new puppy named Gino. "Pri came home with the best absolute surprise this morning. Please meet our new puppy Gino," Nick shared in social networks. "I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was happening. Thank you."
Maybe next Christmas there will be another addition to the Chopra-Jonas family! Talking to E! News, Priyanka revealed that she is ready to start a family with Nick. "I have wanted to experience motherhood since I was 12," he said. "I love children, I always wanted to have them. And when it's time, I'm sure it will."
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.