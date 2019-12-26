Nick Jonas gives Priyanka Chopra the best Christmas present

Nick Jonas Totally just won Christmas.

On Wednesday Jonas brothers surprised rocker Priyanka Chopra with the best Christmas gift: a snowmobile!

Apparently, that's just what the Quantico The actress wanted. To make her gift even more special, Nick arranged for a Santa Claus to give the gift to his wife, which she captured on camera. Then, of course, the duo took the snowmobile for a ride.

Still excited for her gift, Priyanka thanked Nick on Instagram, and wrote: "Santa got into my bat mobile! Aaaah! My husband knows me very well! Thank you baby. I love you! #Christmas." He also posted a video of his pleasure trip, where he can be heard saying, "Baby, this is amazing!"

Sharing a sweet photo of Priyanka posing with her gift, the Grammy-nominated singer wrote: "Nothing better than watching her smile. # Christmas."

The couple spent the holidays with Priyanka's family and got into the Christmas spirit decorating cookies and spending quality time between them.