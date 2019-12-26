Nick Jonas Gifts Priyanka Chopra New snowmobile for Christmas

%MINIFYHTML21102d4c3a3b6f1f41966ee68ac3da7d9% %MINIFYHTML21102d4c3a3b6f1f41966ee68ac3da7d10%

Along with a photo of her new trip and a video of her driving the engine, the former actress of & # 39; Quantico & # 39; boasts on her Instagram account that her husband knows her very well.

Nick Jonas gifted to his wife Priyanka Chopra A new snowmobile for Christmas.

The actress posted photos of her new trip on Instagram, adding the caption: "My husband knows me very well."

In an instant, the "Baywatch"The star climbed on the snowmobile, which was adorned with a large red bow.

"Thank you baby I Love You!" She cooed in the legend.

She also posted a video of herself driving the new trip with her husband as a passenger.

"Nothing better than watching her smile," Nick shared.

The couple just spent their second Christmas as husband and wife after exchanging votes in December 2018.