Nicaragua has a simple message for protesters: no

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

MASAYA, Nicaragua – Diana Lacayo never imagined that a hunger strike in a church would become a nine-day siege, with the police outside and the electricity and water cut off inside.

But for Nicaraguan authorities, even this modest protest was a challenge to be crushed.

For almost two years, Nicaraguans have risen against the clutches of a family, the Ortegas, accused of making the country a personal fief: the president has no term limits, the first lady is the vice president and his children have Main publications in industries such as gas and television.

In the face of the riots, the government has used uncompromising measures to silence public dissent. And despite the collapse of the economy, US sanctions and mass emigration, President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, still hold power firmly.

While pro-government activists sow violence in the streets, voices of dissent are silenced by arrests and assaults. Battered and robbed by government supporters, protesters sometimes return home after demonstrations without phones or shoes.

"If we go out with a flag, we go to jail," Lacayo said.

The confrontation here in the Church of San Miguel Arcángel made it clear that nowhere is a sanctuary.

Desperate to be heard, Lacayo and eight other women went there to see if a hunger strike could win the freedom of their husbands, brothers and children, political activists languishing in government jails. When he finished, 14 people in total, including a Catholic priest, had spent more than a week locked up, surrounded by police, while basic supplies were reduced to almost nothing.

"They left us like rats in a hole," said Rev. Edwing Román, the pastor who was trapped in the church with protesters.

But despite all his shared leftist ideology and authoritarian inclinations, Mr. Ortega enjoys something that Mr. Morales did not enjoy: the military and the national police have stayed by his side, protecting him as the forces of security for Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and other authoritarians. leaders from around the world.

And so, in Nicaragua, protests have only led to more arrests, even when the crisis affects the country. The economy is spiraling and almost 100,000 people have fled

Given all this, Mr. Ortega and his wife have offered a portrait of Nicaragua as a country much safer than its neighbors, and a new slogan warns about the dangers of the interruption: "Don't play with peace."

Even so, Nicaragua is far from certain: by reporting on the siege of the church, I was assaulted two days in a row.

The first time was a quick blow from an angry woman for a photograph. One day later, A crowd of activists from the Sandinista Front party who had gathered outside the chapel surrounded me, pushed me to the ground and tried to take my phone. Then someone broke a cobblestone through the windshield of my rented car while I fled.

The police, who were present, did not intervene.

The hunger strike in the cathedral ended in one day, but in San Miguel the situation became serious.

The women slept on the floor, using curtains as blankets. Donated clothes were distributed to the poor so they could change. The women on hunger strike had come prepared with electrolytic drinks, and the priest shared the contents of the rectory pantry with those who were not on strike.

At night, the intruders threw stones and shook the metal garage door. No one could bathe.

Volunteers who tried to bring water were arrested and charged with arms trafficking. Still, they managed to bring several gallons, and it rained twice, offering a few days of water and the opportunity to rinse.

Finally, the batteries in their cell phones ran out. They sent a message to supporters: if church bells ring, someone is in mortal danger.

Eight days after the confrontation, the traffic was closed for two blocks and dozens of police lined up outside. The doors and windows were closed. Police did not allow anyone to enter, but said protesters were welcome at any time.

"Do not write in your notebook that we lock you inside," said a police officer. "If they want to leave, they can leave."

Then he ordered me to leave.

On the ninth day, food and water were running out. Father Roman, who has diabetes, passed out twice and became delusional when his blood sugar dropped.

The women said that the priest had told them he was willing to die. But while the women were prepared to give their own lives to the cause, they did not want to give theirs. They used the only phone they had saved for emergencies (there was only 1 percent of battery left) and gave up.

The Red Cross marked the beginning of an ambulance and released the 14 people.

"The priest was wrong, wrong, wrong," said a hunger striker, Martha L. Alvarado, 47, whose son, Melkissedex A. López Ferrey, 30, is serving four years for robbery after participating in the Last year's protests. “But when the ambulance arrived, I didn't want to get on the stretcher. He said: "I leave here standing."

When the hunger strike in the church began, one of Ortega's children, Juan Carlos Ortega, declared: "We condemn this coup plan."

The government has said that many protesters they are armed and that the media have ignored the atrocities they have committed, including the murders and burning of government buildings. Protesters like Karen Lacayo reject the claims.

"They say we have missiles, this and that, but the only weapon we have is the flag and our voice," he said. "We want a free Nicaragua."

With rising tensions across the country, police officers stormed the houses of opposition activists, tied them to the chairs and humiliated them by recording videos of them promising to stop harassing the Sandinistas.

"They brought weapons of war," said Diego Reyes Alonso, 26, one of the people tied. "They didn't even bring a search warrant or any document, not even to pretend this was legal."

Reyes was studying information systems engineering, but was expelled from the university, his complete transcript was deleted, he said, after participating in the protests.

Activists say government actions show that the Ortega administration is in panic over the overthrow of the Bolivian government. The elections are not until 2021, and few people believe that the Ortegas will allow international observers to ensure that the race is free from fraud, although few opposition leaders have emerged in any case.

