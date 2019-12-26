Nicaragua has a simple message for protesters: no

MASAYA, Nicaragua – Diana Lacayo never imagined that a hunger strike in a church would become a nine-day siege, with the police outside and the electricity and water cut off inside.
But for Nicaraguan authorities, even this modest protest was a challenge to be crushed.
For almost two years, Nicaraguans have risen against the clutches of a family, the Ortegas, accused of making the country a personal fief: the president has no term limits, the first lady is the vice president and his children have Main publications in industries such as gas and television.
In the face of the riots, the government has used uncompromising measures to silence public dissent. And despite the collapse of the economy, US sanctions and mass emigration, President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, still hold power firmly.
While pro-government activists sow violence in the streets, voices of dissent are silenced by arrests and assaults. Battered and robbed by government supporters, protesters sometimes return home after demonstrations without phones or shoes.
"If we go out with a flag, we go to jail," Lacayo said.
The confrontation here in the Church of San Miguel Arcángel made it clear that nowhere is a sanctuary.
Desperate to be heard, Lacayo and eight other women went there to see if a hunger strike could win the freedom of their husbands, brothers and children, political activists languishing in government jails. When he finished, 14 people in total, including a Catholic priest, had spent more than a week locked up, surrounded by police, while basic supplies were reduced to almost nothing.
"They left us like rats in a hole," said Rev. Edwing Román, the pastor who was trapped in the church with protesters.
For Nicaraguans, it was another reminder that simply talking can have severe consequences
Last year, it seemed that the president could be on the ropes as Nicaraguans organized their biggest protests in decades. Although the government recovered, the hunger strikers in San Miguel Arcángel and other protesters were encouraged by the expulsion this autumn of the Bolivian ally of Ortega, Evo Morales.
But despite all his shared leftist ideology and authoritarian inclinations, Mr. Ortega enjoys something that Mr. Morales did not enjoy: the military and the national police have stayed by his side, protecting him as the forces of security for Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela and other authoritarians. leaders from around the world.
And so, in Nicaragua, protests have only led to more arrests, even when the crisis affects the country. The economy is spiraling and almost 100,000 people have fled
Given all this, Mr. Ortega and his wife have offered a portrait of Nicaragua as a country much safer than its neighbors, and a new slogan warns about the dangers of the interruption: "Don't play with peace."
Even so, Nicaragua is far from certain: by reporting on the siege of the church, I was assaulted two days in a row.
The first time was a quick blow from an angry woman for a photograph. One day later, A crowd of activists from the Sandinista Front party who had gathered outside the chapel surrounded me, pushed me to the ground and tried to take my phone. Then someone broke a cobblestone through the windshield of my rented car while I fled.
The police, who were present, did not intervene.
Protests began in the spring of 2018, when entire cities He rose against the Ortegas. They began with social security cuts, and soon became a widespread reprimand for the increasingly undemocratic government. The Supreme Court had been stacked, legislators forced out, stolen municipal elections and mandate limits removed.
Three months later, the government He took the streets back. In a crushing repression, police fired on protesters who had established roadblocks across the country. Nationally, more than 300 people died, including 22 police officers.
Dozens of protesters who burned buildings, took control of universities for months and blocked roads for weeks are still in prison, including Ms. Lacayo's son, Scannierth Merlo Lacayo, 22, who was sentenced to five years.
In November, Ms. Lacayo and other women with imprisoned relatives approached Father Roman and asked if they could use their church for a hunger strike. The priest agreed: "Thinking that this was a civilized country, I said yes."
Father Román, 59, is one of several priests in Nicaragua who have assumed leading roles in the insurrection: a group of clerics who have not stung any words, using words like "dictatorship,quot; to describe the government.
Ms. Lacayo, 48, and the other hunger strikers arrived in San Miguel around 9 a.m. on a Thursday, and the police immediately surrounded the church. At one point, they blocked the entrance doors and refused to let Father Roman enter to offer mass in his own church, so the parishioners prayed outside.
The priest finally entered, but just when the communion ended, the lights went out. The authorities had cut power.
“Father said:‘ Quick! Fill the barrels with water! "Said José Román Lanzas, a 13-year-old altar boy." Indeed, what did the government do? They cut the water. "
The boy managed to leave, but five people, including a lawyer and a human rights activist who supported women, were trapped inside.
"We thought we were going to have a hunger strike, not a siege," said Karen Lacayo Rodríguez, 42, a former Sandinista whose 45-year-old brother, Edward E. Lacayo Rodríguez, is serving a 15-year sentence in a drug trafficking case. That his family said was organized. (She is not related to Diana Lacayo).
Father Roman said: "When we opened the windows, the police outside told the mothers:" They will come out in black bags, they smell bad. "We were hostages."
The mothers of other prisoners tried to carry out similar strikes in other churches. In the national cathedral of Managua, government supporters stormed and mistreated a priest.
"We are living in a country without rules," said the priest, the Rev. Rodolfo Lopez, whose beating was captured on video. "We are talking about a situation here where people deliberately freely offer their souls to the devil," he said of the president and first lady.
The hunger strike in the cathedral ended in one day, but in San Miguel the situation became serious.
The women slept on the floor, using curtains as blankets. Donated clothes were distributed to the poor so they could change. The women on hunger strike had come prepared with electrolytic drinks, and the priest shared the contents of the rectory pantry with those who were not on strike.
At night, the intruders threw stones and shook the metal garage door. No one could bathe.
Volunteers who tried to bring water were arrested and charged with arms trafficking. Still, they managed to bring several gallons, and it rained twice, offering a few days of water and the opportunity to rinse.
Finally, the batteries in their cell phones ran out. They sent a message to supporters: if church bells ring, someone is in mortal danger.
Eight days after the confrontation, the traffic was closed for two blocks and dozens of police lined up outside. The doors and windows were closed. Police did not allow anyone to enter, but said protesters were welcome at any time.
"Do not write in your notebook that we lock you inside," said a police officer. "If they want to leave, they can leave."
Then he ordered me to leave.
On the ninth day, food and water were running out. Father Roman, who has diabetes, passed out twice and became delusional when his blood sugar dropped.
The women said that the priest had told them he was willing to die. But while the women were prepared to give their own lives to the cause, they did not want to give theirs. They used the only phone they had saved for emergencies (there was only 1 percent of battery left) and gave up.
The Red Cross marked the beginning of an ambulance and released the 14 people.
"The priest was wrong, wrong, wrong," said a hunger striker, Martha L. Alvarado, 47, whose son, Melkissedex A. López Ferrey, 30, is serving four years for robbery after participating in the Last year's protests. “But when the ambulance arrived, I didn't want to get on the stretcher. He said: "I leave here standing."
Several of the 14 people spent days in the hospital. Far from feeling defeated, the women felt victorious: the news of the siege in the church led to international condemnation.
Vice President Murillo, who is also a communications minister, did not respond to repeated requests for an interview. In the past, he accused protesters of being tools of the United States, which has a long history of supporting the violent insurrection against the Socialists in the region.
“What do people want? Peace, ”Ms. Murillo said in a recorded broadcast. “What do people want? Job. What do people want? Security. Stop fucking us!
When the hunger strike in the church began, one of Ortega's children, Juan Carlos Ortega, declared: "We condemn this coup plan."
The government has said that many protesters they are armed and that the media have ignored the atrocities they have committed, including the murders and burning of government buildings. Protesters like Karen Lacayo reject the claims.
"They say we have missiles, this and that, but the only weapon we have is the flag and our voice," he said. "We want a free Nicaragua."
With rising tensions across the country, police officers stormed the houses of opposition activists, tied them to the chairs and humiliated them by recording videos of them promising to stop harassing the Sandinistas.
"They brought weapons of war," said Diego Reyes Alonso, 26, one of the people tied. "They didn't even bring a search warrant or any document, not even to pretend this was legal."
Reyes was studying information systems engineering, but was expelled from the university, his complete transcript was deleted, he said, after participating in the protests.
Activists say government actions show that the Ortega administration is in panic over the overthrow of the Bolivian government. The elections are not until 2021, and few people believe that the Ortegas will allow international observers to ensure that the race is free from fraud, although few opposition leaders have emerged in any case.
For a while after the impasse in San Miguel Arcángel, Father Román stayed away from his church. But his duties delayed him: 120 children needed to make their First Communion.
When he got there, he found seven riot police officers still stationed in the church, and the power was still off.