Nicaragua has a simple message for protesters: no

MASAYA, Nicaragua – Diana Lacayo never imagined that a hunger strike in a church would become a nine-day siege, with the police outside and the electricity and water cut off inside.

But for Nicaraguan authorities, even this modest protest was a challenge to be crushed.

For almost two years, Nicaraguans have risen against the clutches of a family, the Ortegas, accused of making the country a personal fief: the president has no term limits, the first lady is the vice president and his children have Main publications in industries such as gas and television.

In the face of the riots, the government has used uncompromising measures to silence public dissent. And despite the collapse of the economy, US sanctions and mass emigration, President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, still hold power firmly.

While pro-government activists sow violence in the streets, voices of dissent are silenced by arrests and assaults. Battered and robbed by government supporters, protesters sometimes return home after demonstrations without phones or shoes.