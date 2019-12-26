Nia Long receives flirty comments from Nas and 50 cents after posting these vaporous photos

Although 25 years have passed since Nas's debut studio album Ilmatic Arrived in stores in April 1994, it seems that epic tracks are far from forgotten.

Actress Nia Long showed that she still enjoys the iconic album, as she shared a couple of photos of herself on her Instagram while wearing a large sweatshirt with an impression of Nas's face.

The 49-year-old movie star subtitled the first of her selfies with "Illmatic,quot; followed by an emoji heart, and the second snapshot was titled "Illmatic part 2,quot;.

Long finished the series of photos with a third one he described as "Still sick,quot;, and it seems that by then his activity on social networks was noticed by the famous rapper, while Nas commented on the post with "U da illest!".

This is not the first time that Nas and the actress have commented, as in one of the rapper's songs, "Oochie Wally,quot;, she sings "Like Nia Long in a cherry thong with the lights on,quot;.

After the song was released, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Nia confessed that she was inspired by the lyrics and bought a red thong after listening to the song.

Meanwhile, Nas is not the only one who has rapped on the actress since J. Cole has also expressed his admiration for her with his phrases: "The only thing I regret was being too young for Nia Long."

At that time, Long responded by saying that the rapper was not too young, but did not know.

More recently, Long shared a photo of his impressive cleavage, and 50 Cent had this flirtatious reaction:

"I like this photo LOL."

A fan said: "Girl, you look like your mother's Nia Long product of the 90s, the girl in the high school where every boy slept, I love how you designed, almond-shaped eyes, all Aaliyah in the expensive, but Sade with the atmosphere "……" Under8ed "by Pardison Fontaine … YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 "

Another commenter stated: "Nia Long in a cherry thong with the lights on,quot; – Horse, Bravehearts 🔥🙌🏾 ".

This sponsor shared: “Simply beautiful and great as hell. You fight with Nas Life … No wonder, then … Queen of Peace and Blessings.

A fourth follower declared: "I want to play in your hair ❤️❤️❤️ this look is 🔥".

Long is still at the top of his game.



