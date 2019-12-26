New release dates for Malang, Chhalaang and Anurag Basu & # 39; s next



The new year is only one week and moving to the new decade has excited almost everyone. Bollywood had an impressive 2019 when it comes to movies, as there were several successes, but now with the new year just around the corner, it's time to be excited about the upcoming releases. Today, the creators of three films, Malang, Chhalaang and the untitled film by Anurag Basu, changed the release dates of their projects and announced the new ones. Malang de Mohit Suri, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, was scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2020, but will now hit theaters on February 7.



The creators of Rajkummar Rao and the protagonist of Nushrat Bharucha Chhalaang also announced today the new release date of the film, the director of Hansal Mehta will now be released on March 13, 2020. In addition to that other project that has changed its date of release, is the untitled film by Anurag Basu starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and some other actors. The movie will hit the screens on April 24, 2020. Keep watching this space for more Bollywood updates.