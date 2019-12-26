NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, receives the best news for Christmas: he is officially cancer free

NeNe Leakes probably has the best winter vacations. Her husband, Gregg Leakes, has just discovered that she is officially cancer free.

As you probably know, the man has been struggling a lot with the serious illness and also underwent surgery. He just received the news from the doctors, and is a cured man.

I couldn't be happier these days, and NeNe is definitely astonished too.

Tamar Braxton, Peter Thomas, Marlo Hampton and many more friends also celebrate this massive news in the comments.

"He will not … Thank you, Jesus, for blessing me and thank you all for your prayers," Gregg published.

Tamar wrote: ‘Yes it will! If you leave it 💪🏽❤️ amen ’

Kirk Frost said: "Happy holidays and blessings to you and the family."

Peter Thomas also participated in the comments and published this: "Many prayers were said for you brother, you are a good person, keep up the great work of believing in God Almighty and everything is possible,quot;

A fan wrote: ‘Praise the Lord! ❤️🙏 Very happy @greggleakes. May GOD continue to watch over you and cover you. Happy holidays !! & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Good for him. What a great way to celebrate Christmas, "and another follower also praised what had just happened and said:" Honestly, that's the best gift he received. Nothing else can overcome that. "



Anyway, congratulations Gregg and Happy Holidays to the Leaks!



