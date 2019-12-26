NBA star Anthony Davis falls on Kevin Hart's lap during the Christmas game

%MINIFYHTML4938d6d3628d8e5c5925543feb7cce6f9% %MINIFYHTML4938d6d3628d8e5c5925543feb7cce6f10%

In addition to enjoying some time watching a basketball player, Kevin spends the holidays dressing up to disguise fans in a screening of his new movie, & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Kevin Hart had a special visit from the star of Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis. The "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"The star was among the crowd that watched the game between the Los Angeles Lakers superstar against the Clippers, relaxing on the court while enjoying the game.

Everything was fun until AD fell on the stand-up comedian when he tried a three-stroke to close the initial half. He went to Kevin's address and landed on his lap while his team led the Clippers 63-51.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML4938d6d3628d8e5c5925543feb7cce6f11% %MINIFYHTML4938d6d3628d8e5c5925543feb7cce6f12%

That was shocking but also hilarious, as one of the television commentators joked: "I call that playing with a little Hart."

Twitter users also found the incident fun, as the jokes were wrong. "I can't be the only one …", wrote a person next to a photo side by side Will ferrellBuddy's character in "Elf" sitting on the lap of a smaller elf and a picture of the giant athlete in Kevin's lap. Meanwhile, the Lakers called the actor "Courtside Santa" and added that he was not ready for AD to take a seat.

In addition to enjoying some time watching a basketball player, the 40-year-old actor spent the holidays dressing up to disguise fans in a screening of his new movie. "Jumanji: the next level"On December 23. Acting as a Santa, he prepared some gifts for lucky fans alongside his co-star Dwayne"The rock"Johnson.

"Every family, every group in this theater will have a new Playstation 4," Dwayne told people in the theater. In addition, they also received free movie passes for one year.