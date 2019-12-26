Moscow police raid the office of the Russian opposition leader Navalny | News

Moscow police raided the office of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin and the ruling party United Russia, stopping him briefly on Thursday.

Navalny has been repeatedly jailed in recent years for organizing or participating in unauthorized protests.

His organization of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) has produced reports denouncing the corruption of leading figures, including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

Plus:

Navalny was arrested when police forcefully entered his organization's office, according to his spokesman, Kira Yarmysh. There was no immediate information about the charges against him.

The raid came a day after Navalny said that the military recruitment of one of his allies to a remote air base in the Arctic amounted to kidnapping and illegal imprisonment.

In an interview with the German Deutsche Welle news media, Yarmysh said the police raided on purpose while Navalny was going to film an episode of his YouTube show, Navalny Live.

He added that last week's episode had about 1.5 million views.

"They didn't like that success," he told DW, adding: "If they register our offices, they can seize our technical team, so they can't show up."

In another development, Russia's main opposition newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, reported on Thursday that authorities searched the Moscow department of its special correspondent Yulia Polukhina.

After the raid, the mother of two was taken to "an unknown destination," the award-winning newspaper said in a statement.

"So far this seems like a kidnapping," said Novaya Gazeta.

He added that the searches were linked to Novaya Gazeta's publications, including those related to "illegal armed groups,quot; operating in eastern Ukraine ravaged by war, where Kiev is fighting pro-Kremlin separatists.

The authorities have been constantly increasing pressure on Navalny and his allies in recent years with regular searches and short jail terms for the Kremlin critic and his allies.

FBK offices were registered several times this year.