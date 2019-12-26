Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have a "healthy,quot; Christmas amid breakup speculation

%MINIFYHTMLc80d1f140e953ad325d4bf1aa26705319% %MINIFYHTMLc80d1f140e953ad325d4bf1aa267053110%

Amid the concern that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are no longer together, they showed that they are as far away from the truth as possible with a variety of different Christmas publications that show them enjoying their first vacation as a couple. Judging by everything they shared, it is safe to assume that it was a good one that they would like to repeat in the coming years.

The new romantic couple spent the day with Miley's family in Tennessee and Miley was also happy to post about that.

That said, he published a couple of IG photos of just his family, including his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, his mother Tish and his brothers, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison.

In the caption, she jokingly wrote: "Happy holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States."

Then he took his stories to post another photo, this also includes his Australian singer boyfriend.

And that was not all! Later, Miley also shared two Boomerangs, one of Cody playing the guitar and another sticking out his tongue while the 22-year-old man continued to play the chords.

In addition, he shared a selfie that showed them lying down, obviously having a cozy and relaxing day, just enjoying each other's company.

Meanwhile, Simpson made sure to document and share some moments of the special day as well.

That said, in his Instagram Stories he gave his followers "a healthy quality Christmas content,quot; in the form of two images of him and his girlfriend doing twerking.

He also showed the "museum quality,quot; gold skull necklace he had given Miley, also known as his "queen,quot; at Christmas.



