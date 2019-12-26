Mikel Arteta praises the attitude of “ spot-on & # 39; & # 39; Arsenal after 1-1 draw at Bournemouth | Soccer news

"I am very satisfied with some of the things I have seen in terms of attitude, character, the passion we show and the fight and spirit that the team showed. (It was) perfect, probably better than I expected 90 minutes,quot;

















0:50



Mikel Arteta praised the attitude of his Arsenal players after they fought to save a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in their first game in charge.

Mikel Arteta praised the attitude of his Arsenal players after they fought to save a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in their first game in charge.

Mikel Arteta said the attitude of his Arsenal players was "right,quot; after they fought to save a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in his managerial debut.

Arteta, who was designated as the permanent successor of Unai Emery last week, received a quick reminder of the considerable work he faces in North London after Dan Gosling's first game for Cherries.

But Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prevented visitors from suffering a sixth Premier League loss of a disappointing season with a well deserved 63-minute leveler.

The former Manchester City assistant coach, Arteta, admitted that he feared what would happen if his new team stayed behind at Vitality Stadium and was pleasantly surprised by his positive response.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

"I am very satisfied with some of the things I have seen in terms of attitude, character, the passion we show and the struggle and spirit that the team showed," said Arteta.

"(It was) perfect, probably better than I expected in 90 minutes."

"We prepared many things that happened in the game, I think they understood and tried to take them into account and in the end we liked the final product."

"I was worried about what would have happened if we conceded a goal, and we did it, and I was very satisfied with the character they showed, how they came to rest, their faces, their reactions, how much they wanted it."

"Because normally when they are in this process and a goal is granted, low belief and many of the things that have happened in the past can come back.

"And it didn't happen, it happened completely on the opposite side and that's really positive."

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live

& # 39; Win would have increased trust & # 39;

Arteta applauds fanatical travelers at Vitality Stadium

Arsenal, with Arteta constantly hovering around his technical area and transmitting instructions, dominated possession on the south coast soaked in rain, without forging many clear opportunities.

Both sides scored with their first goal attempts. Gosling hit Jack Stacey's 35-minute center after Buyako Saka conceded possession, before Aubameyang got into his 14th goal of the campaign after Reiss Nelson's domesticated deflected shot.

In addition to a victory at West Ham under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, the Gunners had endured 10 miserable top-level games since beating the Cherries at Emirates Stadium in October, earning only eight points from the last 30 offered before the start. .

Arteta has the task of arresting that horrible form, which left the 13 English champions languishing in the lower half of the table at Christmas for the first time since 1983.

The Spaniard felt an inaugural victory, which Alexandre Lacazette and the substitute Joe Willock had the opportunity to snatch, would have provided a timely boost of confidence, although he acknowledges that he has assumed a long-term project.

Arteta hugs Mesut Ozil in Bournemouth

"It would have been great because it would have given us a better boost in terms of energy and team confidence," said the former Gunners midfielder. "But we have to analyze the overall performance and I think there are positive aspects to take and obviously much room for improvement in other areas. It will be a process."

When asked about the experience of being the main man in the shelter after leaving Pep Guardiola's shadow, he added: "I'm quite used to it.

"I am always suggesting things during the game and I have very good people around me who give me good advice. I felt comfortable and wet."

Arteta gives some instructions on the touch line

Small steps for the Arsenal of Arteta

Arteta speaks with Reiss Nelson after the draw in Bournemouth

Oliver Yew's analysis of Sky Sports …

It was not the result that Mikel Arteta would have wanted from his first game as an Arsenal coach, but there were promising signs for the Gunners and their Spanish coach during their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

First, the balance of the Gunners midfield looked better with solid performances by Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka, while Mesut Ozil also produced a promising exhibition, starting at No. 10.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leveled for Arsenal

Second, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his excellent scoring career to rescue the Arsenal point. The Arsenal captain has now scored 11 of the last 16 Arsenal league goals, including seven of his last nine as a Premier League visitor. He has scored 12 goals in the Premier League so far this season and 14 in all competitions.

Finally, Arsenal, which has now won 11 points for losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side, showed a lot of fighting and character to respond to the attack of the first half of Dan Gosling.

Arsenal had more shots in this game (17) than in their two previous Premier League games combined (12 – six each against Everton and Manchester City).

On the other hand, there were signs of the task facing Arteta in North London. Some of his players are fighting for confidence at the moment and the first of that list is Alexandre Lacazette, who produced several bad results in Bournemouth. The final ball of the Arsenal players was also missing, while the fact of not keeping a clean sheet will remain a concern for Arteta and his coaching staff.

However, they are still very small steps for the Arsenal of Arteta, which will have much more severe tests in the form of Chelsea, live in Sky Sports in Super sunday, next and Manchester United on New Year's Day. We will surely have a much clearer vision of the work that Arteta faces and the changes he is trying to bring, in the next week or so, but it is a positive first step for the new head coach in the Emirates.