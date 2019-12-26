Men should get engagement rings – Up News Info

The end of the year is gift-giving season for many people, so chances are good that you, dear reader, just received at least one brand new video game. Youve installed that thing, and youre ready to dive right in. You just have a couple of questions about, uh,…
From its indecisiveness on SUVs to its rigid stance on never making a pink car, Ferrari is a perplexing company. But the company is getting ever so slightly closer to the mark in terms of whom its openly marketing its different models toward, because its at …
An automatic trim feature helps directly tackle the problem Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge YouTubes recent Studio update is finally giving people an easier way to deal with copyright claim disputes. The new update now lets creators address copyri…