Meghan King Edmonds details her chaotic Christmas without Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds He had his hands full this Christmas.

Two months since his life with a husband of five years Jim Edmonds Bursting publicly with accusations of infidelity, followed by Jim's denial and move, Meghan has turned to social media to share how it was to juggle things on this vacation.

The mother of three children recalled her sequence of Christmas morning events, writing to fans: "Full of joy and laughter (… and also sleeping too much because her son was in her bed, so she couldn't verify the Alarm volume and it turned out that it was in ZERO and you didn't find out until 7:26 a.m. … when your twins scream and the alarm *** quietly *** has been ringing since 6 a.m. … but you've I've been helping Santa with his homework / aka literally installing a new game room, and I couldn't sleep until 2 in the morning; stressing his children don't see the & # 39; great gift & # 39; immediately ".

Edmonds' list continued: "Put your prefabricated casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late and then forget that you have to cook a special syrup even though you have not yet brushed your teeth / hair, but your whole family has finished, every one looks like a snack before Christ prepared properly, and eagerly awaited the promised breakfast; all 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers waiting for my change. "" The former reality star is the mother of a 3-year-old child. Aspenand 1 year old twins, Deer Y There is.