Meghan King Edmonds details her chaotic Christmas without Jim Edmonds

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Meghan King Edmonds He had his hands full this Christmas.
Two months since his life with a husband of five years Jim Edmonds Bursting publicly with accusations of infidelity, followed by Jim's denial and move, Meghan has turned to social media to share how it was to juggle things on this vacation.
The mother of three children recalled her sequence of Christmas morning events, writing to fans: "Full of joy and laughter (… and also sleeping too much because her son was in her bed, so she couldn't verify the Alarm volume and it turned out that it was in ZERO and you didn't find out until 7:26 a.m. … when your twins scream and the alarm *** quietly *** has been ringing since 6 a.m. … but you've I've been helping Santa with his homework / aka literally installing a new game room, and I couldn't sleep until 2 in the morning; stressing his children don't see the & # 39; great gift & # 39; immediately ".
Edmonds' list continued: "Put your prefabricated casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late and then forget that you have to cook a special syrup even though you have not yet brushed your teeth / hair, but your whole family has finished, every one looks like a snack before Christ prepared properly, and eagerly awaited the promised breakfast; all 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers waiting for my change. "" The former reality star is the mother of a 3-year-old child. Aspenand 1 year old twins, Deer Y There is.
"Christmas, such a magical party," Edmonds concluded. "By the way, I think many mothers can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use a little solidarity."
Fortunately, while recounting in her Instagram story, her parents and her sister were with her to help out during the holidays.
While fans intervened with words of encouragement for the famous mother, her separated husband commemorated Christmas on Instagram by posting group photos of him with his seven children.
As he wrote, "Merry Christmas from the Edmonds family."
This time last year, the former couple hosted Christmas Eve together just a few months after welcoming their twins.
"Happy Christmas Eve, everyone! It was a lot of fun to put cookies and milk with Aspen, have your & # 39; help & # 39; to open all the gifts of your (huge) family, become possessive with your family that you don't know well about your brothers and read The night before Christmas and it will actually be the right night for the book, "Meghan wrote on Instagram at that time. "Organizing Christmas Eve for over 20 years with three babies can be a lot, but we did it marvelously. Nights like tonight validate my decision to move to Missouri for a million. Family is everything."