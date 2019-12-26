Megan Thee Stallion is in tears in a new video after a thoughtful gift

Life has been anything but ordinary for Megan Thee Stallion lately, since the music star has been surpassing in a professional aspect.

Over the past year, he has managed to take home the BET Hip Hop Awards for Hot Ticket Performer and Best Mixtape.

The Texan rapper won the MTV Video Music Award for best power anthem for his musical success "Hot Girl Summer,quot;, which was created in collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign.

However, not everything has been good for the celebrity, since he had to face the death of his mother, Holly Thomas, who died in March this year after a long battle with cancer.

At that time, Megan expressed her pain by sharing a picture of Holly and herself as a child. The rapper titled her tribute praising her mother for being the best in the world and the strongest woman on the planet.

A fan in Nigeria made Megan a work of art in honor of her mother, Holly. 😢🖤 (through @emmaodumade) pic.twitter.com/XDAymR57hZ – Megan Daily (@HottieSource) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the rapper was recently in Nigeria for a concert with Davido.

There, the singer of "Hot Girl Summer,quot; was surprised with an unexpected gift from a fan, artist Emma Odumade, which was created to honor the memory of the late Holly Thomas.

In a video that was posted by Odumade on Instagram, you could see how Megan reacts when the image is presented.

In the video, the rapper cries quickly, while the artist explains the meaning of the work of art, and she was trying to prevent her makeup from ruining.

Odumade explained: “In this work of art, I chose a photo of Megan putting on makeup to indicate its beginning. Then, behind him, you could see a collage of images of memorable moments forming the silhouette of his mother. If you look closely, you will notice that your hand is a sketch that means that although you are no longer with us, your impact, effort and everything you have worked hard for will never be forgotten. One last thing to notice is his hat, which means that he is not only his mother, but also one of his biggest fans. I hope everyone loves this as much as I do. "

Megan's career is expected to reach higher heights in the coming years.



