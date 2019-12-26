Megan Thee Stallion is in tears in a new video after a thoughtful gift

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Life has been anything but ordinary for Megan Thee Stallion lately, since the music star has been surpassing in a professional aspect.

Over the past year, he has managed to take home the BET Hip Hop Awards for Hot Ticket Performer and Best Mixtape.

The Texan rapper won the MTV Video Music Award for best power anthem for his musical success "Hot Girl Summer,quot;, which was created in collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign.

See this post on Instagram

In this work of art, I chose a photo of Megan doing her makeup to indicate her beginning. Then, behind him, you could see a collage of images of memorable moments forming a silhouette of his mother. If you look closely, you will notice that your hand is a sketch that means that, although you are no longer with us, your impact, effort and everything you have worked hard for will never be forgotten. One last thing to notice is his hat, which means he is not only his mother, but also one of his biggest fans. I hope everyone loves this as much as I do ❤️: @kennwadiogbu, @ eshinlokunwasiu, @ lekanabatan, @reth_kay, @ maureenuzoh, @ 1milzofficial, @ yusuff_aina, @ zaddy_ayo

A publication shared by EMMA ODUMADE (@emmaodumade) in

However, not everything has been good for the celebrity, since he had to face the death of his mother, Holly Thomas, who died in March this year after a long battle with cancer.

At that time, Megan expressed her pain by sharing a picture of Holly and herself as a child. The rapper titled her tribute praising her mother for being the best in the world and the strongest woman on the planet.

Meanwhile, the rapper was recently in Nigeria for a concert with Davido.

There, the singer of "Hot Girl Summer,quot; was surprised with an unexpected gift from a fan, artist Emma Odumade, which was created to honor the memory of the late Holly Thomas.

In a video that was posted by Odumade on Instagram, you could see how Megan reacts when the image is presented.

In the video, the rapper cries quickly, while the artist explains the meaning of the work of art, and she was trying to prevent her makeup from ruining.

Odumade explained: “In this work of art, I chose a photo of Megan putting on makeup to indicate its beginning. Then, behind him, you could see a collage of images of memorable moments forming the silhouette of his mother. If you look closely, you will notice that your hand is a sketch that means that although you are no longer with us, your impact, effort and everything you have worked hard for will never be forgotten. One last thing to notice is his hat, which means that he is not only his mother, but also one of his biggest fans. I hope everyone loves this as much as I do. "

Ad

Megan's career is expected to reach higher heights in the coming years.


Post views:
5 5

Recent Articles

#TSRFashion: Halima Aden becomes the first black woman in a Hijab to cover the magazine "Essence,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
#Roommates, we are always here for continuous exhibits of # BlackGirlMagic, and we just received another one! The super model Halima Aden has already...
Read more

Mikel Arteta praises the attitude of “ spot-on & # 39; & # 39; Arsenal after 1-1 draw at Bournemouth | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Kevin Spacey Accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, commits suicide on Christmas Day

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ari Behn, a Danish author and former member of the Norwegian royal family, committed suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47. Behn was...
Read more

We must talk about Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney's new special

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
John mulaney, king of jukebox jokes of king diner and perfect anxious comedy, has given us something really special at these parties. On Christmas...
Read more

Drake feels excluded from the black community, defends himself against accusations of cultural appropriation

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
RapRadarThe rapper of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He admits that he felt judged for being light-skinned and Canadian while...
Read more
©