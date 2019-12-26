Match report – Scunthorpe 0-2 Walsall

















Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Walsall.

The goals of Wes McDonald and Alfie Bates at the end of each half saw Walsall maintain his good form with a 2-0 victory at Scunthorpe.

After the first minute of McDonald's opening in the 43rd minute, the Saddlers survived a second half attack before Bates concluded things at halftime to achieve six undefeated league games and inflict a first loss in house since August in the Iron.

Scunthorpe had looked at the most likely scorers before McDonald struck, with Lee Novak on fire and Kevin Van Veen and Abo Eisa forcing good saves from visiting goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Caolan Lavery had previously wasted a good chance when Rory Watson's legs denied it, but McDonald's well-worked opening, which saw his cross shot at the top corner, was against the race.

In the second half, Scunthorpe again increased the pressure, but the Saddlers' defense held firm.

Novak approached again, as did Levi Sutton, who saw a blow from the reach tipped on the bar and another bounce of centimeters wide after deflecting.

But any hope they had of a tie disappeared when Walsall broke quickly six minutes from time and Bates shot on his first league goal from within the penalty area.