Match report – Scunthorpe 0-2 Walsall

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/26/19 7:02 pm









1:41

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Walsall.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Walsall.

The goals of Wes McDonald and Alfie Bates at the end of each half saw Walsall maintain his good form with a 2-0 victory at Scunthorpe.

After the first minute of McDonald's opening in the 43rd minute, the Saddlers survived a second half attack before Bates concluded things at halftime to achieve six undefeated league games and inflict a first loss in house since August in the Iron.

Scunthorpe had looked at the most likely scorers before McDonald struck, with Lee Novak on fire and Kevin Van Veen and Abo Eisa forcing good saves from visiting goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Caolan Lavery had previously wasted a good chance when Rory Watson's legs denied it, but McDonald's well-worked opening, which saw his cross shot at the top corner, was against the race.

In the second half, Scunthorpe again increased the pressure, but the Saddlers' defense held firm.

Novak approached again, as did Levi Sutton, who saw a blow from the reach tipped on the bar and another bounce of centimeters wide after deflecting.

But any hope they had of a tie disappeared when Walsall broke quickly six minutes from time and Bates shot on his first league goal from within the penalty area.

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to get the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the fifth time during the holiday period.

Recent Articles

Actor Kushal Punjabi dies

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The entire film and television industry woke up with the heartbreaking news of the death of actor Kushal Punjabi this morning. Known...
Read more

Ben Stokes says he felt & # 39; amazing & # 39; take England to the victory of Ashes in Headingley | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan leave the city to bring the New Year

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have always believed in...
Read more

Images and internal videos of Salman Khan's birthday party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bollywood Bhaijaan, Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today and to bring the big day, he organized a big party at Sohail Khan's residence last...
Read more

Donovan Mitchell credits his teammates after scoring 35 points when Jazz beat Blazers | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©