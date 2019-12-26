Match report – S & # 39; land 0-0 Bolton

By Lisa Witt
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Sunderland and Bolton.

Sunderland did not advance in its attempt to close the gap to the play-off spots in League One after Bolton's club, the bottom club, tied it goalless when fans faced manager Phil Parkinson.

Bolton, who continues to fight at the bottom of the table after accumulating points this season, has now lost only two of his last six games.

And the last encouraging display of the Trotters was piled up in misery by Sunderland's struggle.

The Black Cats could not make the type of mark required to appease frustrated fans at the Stadium of Light.

The closest Parkinson under fire came to improve his poor record was when Remi Matthews rejected Chris Maguire's free kick 10 minutes of the time, and then made an even better stop to deny Marc McNulty.

Otherwise, it was Bolton who had the best opportunities.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin denied Ronan Darcy twice in the first half and kept out the old Daryl Murphy of the Black Cats after the restart.

