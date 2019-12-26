Match Report – Reading 1 – 0 QPR

%MINIFYHTML87ff9a98d4828a633ecee9eaf3d232ff9% %MINIFYHTML87ff9a98d4828a633ecee9eaf3d232ff10%





John Swift scored the winner of Reading

John Swift hit an impressive winner when Reading beat QPR 1-0 at Boxing Day at Madejski Stadium.

Swift's excellent effort in 52 minutes demonstrated the difference in the Sky Bet Championship clash, sealing consecutive victories for Reading and raising them to 15th place in the table, three points and one place behind QPR in 14.

Fast fires Reading to victory

The chances were at a relative premium in the first half. At first, Joe Lumley was called into action for QPR to make two quick saves from Ovie Ejaria and then Swift.

Later in the middle, Jordan Hugill had the ball in the net for the visiting side, but was ruled out for offside.

However, the deadlock broke shortly after the break, thanks to a beautiful Swift punch. One corner found its way to the midfielder just outside the area, and he tapped to get the ball off his feet before punching an unstoppable effort in the upper corner.

QPR had opportunities to level up, mainly thanks to individual pieces of brilliance. Ebere Eze created an opening in the area after 63 minutes thanks to a wonderful turn, but saw his effort blocked on the line by Michael Morrison.

The reading made two changes when John Swift and Pele entered. For QPR it was only one when Bright Osayi-Samuel started.

After 79 minutes, substitute Ilias Chair shook the crossbar with an attempt to curl from the edge of the area, before Reading goalkeeper Rafael Barbosa brilliantly denied Hugill's follow-up.

Hugill would approach again in the 90th minute, but again Barbosa denied it. This time, however, the Reading goalkeeper knew very little about it when Hugill's near-range attempt hit him in the face before deflecting.

Man of the match: John Swift

What end was Swift. A goal worth solving any game at any level. His overall performance on his return to the initial Reading lineup was also excellent. It will be vital for Reading to continue climbing the table.

"You only hit two or three of them in your career and fortunately it has arrived tonight," he told Sky Sports after the game.

Whats Next?

Both sides are back in the Championship action at 3pm on Sunday. Reading Preston's head, while QPR host Hull lives in the Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app.