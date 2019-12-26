Match report – Portsmth 2 – 0 Wycombe

By Lisa Witt
Sports

1:53

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Wycombe.

The goals of Ben Close and Ronan Curtis in the second half were enough to give Portsmouth a 2-0 victory over the leaders of League One, Wycombe.

There was little between the two sides in the first 45 minutes, but the home team took control after the break.

James Bolton should have advanced them early in the second half, but his powerful header cleared the crossbar.

The increasing pressure proved to be too much for Wycombe, and 66 minutes later, they found themselves 1-0 down.

Close slipped the ball loose after Ellis Harrison shot the post six yards from the goal.

Portsmouth doubled his lead after a good job by Marcus Harness allowed him to shoot on a poisonous cross from the right so that Curtis, unmarked, applied the finish with a skilful touch.

A late free kick by Joe Jacobson grazed the post late as they pushed to return to the game.

But it wasn't for Wycombe, who lost consecutive games for the first time in the league this season.

