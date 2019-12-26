Match report – Peterboro 0 – 3 Doncaster

%MINIFYHTML759db6b361aa266b4044a3425923fefc9% %MINIFYHTML759db6b361aa266b4044a3425923fefc10%









The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough and Doncaster.

Doncaster finished a five-game streak without a victory after an impressive 3-0 victory at Peterborough.

The visitors obtained only their second victory away from home during the whole season after the goals on both sides of halftime of Kieran Sadlier, who has now scored in his last three games against his former team. Captain Ben Whiteman curled up on a late third goal.

Sadlier, who has scored eight goals in the league this season, hit with an excellent 30-yard low effort in the lower right corner after 18 minutes.

Posh, who started the second day and had not lost at home since the opening day of the season, almost even in the second half when Tom Anderson left the line with a header from Ivan Toney from the corner of Marcus Maddison

Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym made a good low save to deny Niall Ennis from 15 yards with little driving, but from the resulting corner in the 61st minute Sadlier hit Jon Taylor's center before Whiteman found the net from 20 yards at rest.