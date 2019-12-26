Match report – M & # 39; boro 1 – 0 Huddsf & # 39; ld

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield

The recent revival of Middlesbrough continued when Djed Spence's first half attack secured a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Jonathan Woodgate's team has claimed four home wins in a row to get away from the relegation zone of the Sky Bet Championship, with its latest success courtesy of Spence's first goal since he ascended to the first team earlier this month.

Having secured a much-needed victory over the Stoke relegation rivals in their last game before Christmas, Boro began brilliantly as they sought to take advantage of the early initiative against another side near them in the lower half of the table.

Marvin Johnson, who was preferable to fellow forward Stephen Walker, drove on the right side in the first five minutes, but while his cross fell in an attractive way for Hayden Coulson, the young side could not find the target with an impulse that sailed on the crossbar.

Daniel Ayala also threatened in the early stages, but although the central half actually rose to meet Marcus Tavernier's free kick in the back post, he could not prove Huddersfield's goalkeeper Kamil Grabara either.

Djed Spence celebrates its winner for Boro

Huddersfield players grew gradually in the game, but the visitors' first chance came to nothing in the middle of the first half when Steve Mounie led the corner of Karlan Grant in the back post.

Grant thought he should have received a penalty midway through the opening period, but referee Darren England rejected the striker's appeals after Ayala rejected him.

Huddersfield's frustrations increased eight minutes before the break, as Middlesbrough claimed the advantage by courtesy of one of the best pass movements in the game.

Tavernier released Ashley Fletcher to the left of the box, slid a low cross across the face of the six-yard box, and an unmarked Spence pounced to place his first main goal at home. Still only 19 years old, the side has made four appearances in the Championship since he went up to the first team.

Huddersfield improved while looking for an equalizer at the beginning of the second half, but Jon Gorenc-Stankovic missed a glorious opportunity for a leveler shortly before the hour mark.

The defender was four yards away when he got up to meet the corner of Juninho Bacuna, but his header sailed harmlessly over the bar.

Huddersfield wasted another excellent opportunity four minutes later, with Mounie replacing Stankovic as the culprit within the six-yard area.

The striker seemed sure to score when Ayala and Jonny Howson failed to cut Elias Kachunga's cross, but he hastened his shot and launched a wasteful splurge.

Coulson and Fletcher wasted the last opportunities to do things safe for Middlesbrough: the former failed to convert the Spence crossing while the latter shot directly at Grabara when he was well placed.