Match Report – Luton 3 – 3 Fulham

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Fulham

Bobby Decordova-Reid attacked in detention time when Fulham came three times from behind to claim an exciting 3-3 draw at Luton.

Decordova-Reid had already canceled Kazenga LuaLua's early goal with his first in the afternoon just nine minutes away.

James Collins then put Luton back to the front just before half an hour, an advantage that remained until the top scorer of the Championship, Aleksandar Mitrovic, headed home with 13 minutes remaining.

Harry Cornick thought he had won it for the Hatters with six minutes left, but Decordova-Reid was right four minutes earlier to leave Luton in the last three after a fourth straight loss.

Graeme Jones' team had not played as a team that had lost nine of their last 11 games, quickly in the lead when LuaLua punished an error by Alfie Mawson after only five minutes.

But the advantage lasted only four minutes when Decordova-Reid timed his career to meet the center of Ivan Cavaleiro and head home.

Luton was back in front when Fulham couldn't clear Luke Berry's free kick in the area and Collins was able to hit the loose ball.

Collins had the ball in the net again in the 34th minute, but the flag was already out of play.

Mitrovic whipped hard in the first minutes of the second half, while Decordova-Reid's 63-minute blow hit the bar when Fulham pressed for a draw.

It finally arrived in the 77th minute when Mitrovic met a corner to return home, but the parity lasted only seven minutes before Cornick restored Luton's leadership.

However, there was more drama to come, and the second part of Decordova-Reid's afternoon won Fulham a point that keeps them at the level of Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off locations.