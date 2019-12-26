Match report – Leyton Or 1 – 3 Colchester

Last update: 12/26/19 7:01 pm
Two goals from Theo Robinson and one from Harry Pell gave Colchester a 3-1 victory at Leyton Orient, for whom Ruel Sotiriou obtained a consolation.
The victory led the U to the playoffs on a rainy afternoon on Brisbane Road.
Colchester dominated for much of the game and Pell had seen a clear header from the line in the first half before Robinson scored after a good job on the right side of Ryan Jackson in the 41st minute.
Jackson crossed to the box where Robinson, unmarked, was able to stab home to give visitors a deserved advantage.
The U continued to dominate and Kwame Poku hit a pole just after the break before Sam Gagein denied Luke Gambin.
Pell doubled Colchester's lead in the 64th minute when O goalkeeper Sargeant stopped a cross and the midfielder scored from close range.
Orient responded with Matt Harrold and Jordan Maguire-Drew approaching before the substitute Sotiriou reduced the deficit in the 86th minute.
But Robinson was going to have the last word and secured the points when he shot a shot in the net in an additional time.
