Match report – Leyton Or 1 – 3 Colchester

%MINIFYHTMLb9a0e193b7567a373c828c4a4ad9bbdd9% %MINIFYHTMLb9a0e193b7567a373c828c4a4ad9bbdd10%









%MINIFYHTMLb9a0e193b7567a373c828c4a4ad9bbdd11% %MINIFYHTMLb9a0e193b7567a373c828c4a4ad9bbdd12%







1:46



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Leyton Orient and Colchester United.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Leyton Orient and Colchester United.

Two goals from Theo Robinson and one from Harry Pell gave Colchester a 3-1 victory at Leyton Orient, for whom Ruel Sotiriou obtained a consolation.

The victory led the U to the playoffs on a rainy afternoon on Brisbane Road.

Colchester dominated for much of the game and Pell had seen a clear header from the line in the first half before Robinson scored after a good job on the right side of Ryan Jackson in the 41st minute.

Jackson crossed to the box where Robinson, unmarked, was able to stab home to give visitors a deserved advantage.

The U continued to dominate and Kwame Poku hit a pole just after the break before Sam Gagein denied Luke Gambin.

Pell doubled Colchester's lead in the 64th minute when O goalkeeper Sargeant stopped a cross and the midfielder scored from close range.

Orient responded with Matt Harrold and Jordan Maguire-Drew approaching before the substitute Sotiriou reduced the deficit in the 86th minute.

But Robinson was going to have the last word and secured the points when he shot a shot in the net in an additional time.