Match report – Leeds 1 – 1 Preston

















1:51



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Preston

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Preston

Stuart Dallas hit a dramatic tie two minutes from the time when Leeds took a point from a 1-1 draw with Preston.

Alan Browne slipped North End forward after a skillful counterattack in the first half (22), but the hosts had several chances to tie, especially when Ezgjan Alioski hit the post after the break.

Marcelo Bielsa's team seemed to have lost ground against the West Brom leaders, who drew 1-1 with Barnsley earlier in the day, but the effort diverted from Dallas (88) ensured that the hosts got a share of the loot.

The result means that the gap between the first two remains in three points, while Preston, who would have been third with a victory, remains in the final place of play-off after his sixth draw of the season.

How Leeds avoided a slip in the race for the Championship title

After an encouraging start, Preston took advantage of his early tenacity when Browne finished with a good breaking goal. The ball that separated the defense of Ben Pearson found Tom Barkhuizen, who pushed the ball to the Irish, so that it slipped coldly over Kiko Casilla.

Stuart Dallas celebrates Leeds tie goal with Ben White

Despite his intense closure in the early stages, the isolated Patrick Bamford saw little in the way of the goal's mouth action and Leeds' best chances fell to Alioski, who dragged a shot through the goal, then saw A header clear the crossbar six minutes before the break.

Bielsa introduced Eddie Nketiah at Bamford's place just after the hour and, in a few moments, showed his poaching skills when he forced Declan Rudd to keep a header with a strong right hand.

Ezgjan Alioski replaced the injured Pablo Hernández with Leeds, while Ben Davies, David Nugent and Brad Potts began going to Preston, instead of Billy Bodin, Paul Gallagher and Patrick Bauer, the latter of whom suffered from an illness.

Alex Neil's visitors were not out of the game, however, their intention to attack seemed to diminish as the game progressed and they were given a wake-up call when Alioski hit the base of the post with a sweet volley after the header Pearson's will fall kindly.

Rudd made another good stop to avoid an effort by Alioski at his nearby post, but Preston deflated in 60 seconds when Dallas first hit from the edge of the area that drifted in his path to snuggle into the back of the net.

Whats Next?

Leeds travels to St. Andrew & # 39; s to face Birmingham on Sunday, December 29, in a live game at the Sky Sports Football Red Button, while Preston receives Reading in Deepdale that same afternoon. Both games start at 3pm.