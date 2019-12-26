Match Report – Hearts 0 – 2 Hibernian





Martin Boyle of Hibernian celebrates his goal with his teammates

Hibernian claimed the rights to bluff the Edinburgh derby after a double by Martin Boyle gave them a 2-0 victory at Tynecastle to build even more pressure on the besieged Hearts.

The defeat leaves Hearts firmly rooted at the bottom of the Scottish Premier League table, while Hibs rises to the top six after victory in the last Edinburgh derby of the decade.

The hosts entered the game after three losses in three games after the appointment of Daniel Stendel as manager, while Hibs traveled to Gorgie after three losses in four.

Boyle (L) celebrates his second goal with Jason Naismith

However, Jack Ross's side received the perfect early gift on Boxing Day, as Boyle took advantage of a loose defense to fire visitors to the front after six minutes.

Hearts struggled to create a lot in the future and Hibs pounced on the indecision of the hosts when Boyle doubled his team's lead after the half-hour mark.

More to follow …