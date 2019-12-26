Match report – Charlton 3 – 2 Bristol C

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship in The Valley

















Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Bristol City

Alfie Doughty scored his first goal in his career after Macauley Bonne's double to win Charlton a 3-2 return victory over Bristol City in the middle of a raucous Boxing Day atmosphere in The Valley.

The left winger, who turned 20 just five days ago, converted a low Bonne crossing eight minutes after the second attempt when Charlton recorded his first victory in 12 games.

Since October, Lee Bowyer's team had not tasted victory. Bonne was central in this win by having scored the first two goals of Charlton before providing the winner for Doughty.

The result meant that Bristol City has now lost four consecutive games of the Championship and has left the promotion at least for now.

The opening half an hour passed with barely a chance worthy of the description.

Famara Diedhiou curved a 12-minute shot just across the Charlton post, while at the other end Bonne turned toward a low cross of Deji Oshilaja just to see his left-footed shot deflected by a corner.

Naby Sarr looked at a header just before the game came alive in the last 10 minutes of the first period.

Charlton's right back, Adam Matthews, escaped on the right to send a low center that was received by Lyle Taylor, whose simple touch was interrupted by a magnificent last-minute entry by Tomas Kalas.

The advance came five minutes before halftime through a sublime final Bonne.

Thrown by a pass from Albie Morgan, the forward judged his lobe perfectly while raising his shot on goalkeeper Daniel Bentley of Bristol City and saw him bounce off the net roof.

Driven by the goal, Charlton pressed for another before the break. First, Taylor stabbed an archery after a free kick. Then, the fierce cross of Conor Gallagher caused consternation in the defense of the visitors.

His failure to add to the lead was costly just 45 seconds in the second half when Andreas Weimann threw himself into a center of the City's substitute, Niclas Eliasson, to guide his header in the far corner of the net.

Together with Jay Dasilva, Eliasson was one of two part-time substitutions made by Lee Johnson in response to a mediocre display in the first 45 minutes.

Swedish driving on the right caused all kinds of problems for the local defense. He completed the change in time, but not before a header from Sarr hit Taylor Moore's back and climbed onto the City crossbar while Charlton sought to restore his leadership.

Once again, that escape proved crucial for visitors when the ball bounced off Eliasson's path so he could pass the shot through the legs of Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

It was Bonne who raised Charlton's spirits once more. His persistence in following a Taylor pitch was rewarded 12 minutes after he fiercely shot on the roof of the net to give Charlton a deserved point.

That was followed by a cross for the Doughty winner four minutes later. The young man's first shot was spilled by Bentley, which allowed Doughty to squeeze his second effort.