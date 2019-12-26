Match report – Barnsley 1 – 1 W Brom

%MINIFYHTML532437e5601189bb72676a85f57d643e9% %MINIFYHTML532437e5601189bb72676a85f57d643e10%

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship in Oakwell





%MINIFYHTML532437e5601189bb72676a85f57d643e11% %MINIFYHTML532437e5601189bb72676a85f57d643e12%











1:58



The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and West Brom.

The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and West Brom.

West Brom title contenders continued their unbeaten streak but had to settle for a point when Barnsley fit snatched a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

An early cry of Filip Krovinovic was not enough for the Baggies to take all three points when Aapo Halme's touch on death saw the shared points.

Barnsley made a change since his 2-1 victory at Millwall when Luke Thomas entered for Mike-Steven Bahre, while West Brom, who started the day at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, made four, with Charlie Austin in his form. in Slaven Bilic & # 39; s starting XI.

West Brom opened the scoring in the fifth minute when the poor clearance of Barnsley goalkeeper Sami Radlinger fell directly on Krovinovic, who hit two strokes and fired an empty net from 25 yards over the goalkeeper.

Barnsley had the opportunity to return to the level when Conor Chaplin found himself free on the left and Sam Johnstone stopped his cross to Cauley Woodrow, but his shot was blocked. The ball returned to Chaplin in the area, but his attempt was shot down by supportive defenders.

Johnstone continued to keep the leaders forward with a wonderful save from Jacob Brown's volley.

Although Barnsley had most of the possession of the first half, West Brom still looked dangerous in the future, with a ball behind Hal Robson-Kanu that was out of play.

He followed football from end to end, with the best chance of falling to Barnsley when Mads Andersen's header hit the crossbar from a corner.

Austin could have made two five minutes before halftime after another defensive error from the Reds, but Radlinger saved.

Chaplin also had the opportunity to score eight goals in eight games and level the scores, but his 10-yard effort was saved.

Barnsley was relentless in finding an equalizer, but the Baggies stood firm.

The first half chance was an effort by Thomas from inside the box that forced another Johnstone rescue.

The hosts had opportunity after opportunity, but the final balls were bad and wasted.

West Brom had few possibilities, being his best a Semi Ajayi volley from a corner that landed among traveling fans.

Barnsley matched at the last minute when Halme took advantage of a Chaplin cross in the area to make it just a six-game loss for Gerhard Struber's men.