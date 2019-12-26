Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls him by wrapping his Christmas presents in wrapping paper from & # 39; Avengers & # 39;

Instagram

Francesca Scorsese teases her father director by wrapping her gifts with paper covered with images of Thor, Captain America and the members of Avengers.

Martin ScorseseDaughter made fun of her father's controversial opinions about Marvel's blockbusters wrapping her Christmas presents in "Avengers" wrapping paper.

Actress Francesca visited Instagram on Christmas Eve on December 24 to share a photo of a bunch of presents covered with images of Thor, Captain Americaand his fellow Avengers.

"Look at what I'm wrapping in my father's Christmas presents," he captioned the photo.

"the Irish"The director provoked a violent reaction earlier this year when he stated that Marvel movies" were not movies "in an interview with Empire magazine of Great Britain. He later clarified his comments in an article for The New York Times, alleging He did not want to attack the art of those involved, but declared that the films are not to his liking and are displacing other types of films outside the cinemas.