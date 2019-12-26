Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls him by wrapping his Christmas presents in wrapping paper from & # 39; Avengers & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

Francesca Scorsese teases her father director by wrapping her gifts with paper covered with images of Thor, Captain America and the members of Avengers.

Up News Info
Martin ScorseseDaughter made fun of her father's controversial opinions about Marvel's blockbusters wrapping her Christmas presents in "Avengers" wrapping paper.

Actress Francesca visited Instagram on Christmas Eve on December 24 to share a photo of a bunch of presents covered with images of Thor, Captain Americaand his fellow Avengers.

"Look at what I'm wrapping in my father's Christmas presents," he captioned the photo.

Martin Scorsese's daughter makes a joke

Martin Scorsese's daughter makes a joke

"the Irish"The director provoked a violent reaction earlier this year when he stated that Marvel movies" were not movies "in an interview with Empire magazine of Great Britain. He later clarified his comments in an article for The New York Times, alleging He did not want to attack the art of those involved, but declared that the films are not to his liking and are displacing other types of films outside the cinemas.

Recent Articles

Actor Kushal Punjabi dies

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The entire film and television industry woke up with the heartbreaking news of the death of actor Kushal Punjabi this morning. Known...
Read more

Ben Stokes says he felt & # 39; amazing & # 39; take England to the victory of Ashes in Headingley | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan leave the city to bring the New Year

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have always believed in...
Read more

Images and internal videos of Salman Khan's birthday party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bollywood Bhaijaan, Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today and to bring the big day, he organized a big party at Sohail Khan's residence last...
Read more

Donovan Mitchell credits his teammates after scoring 35 points when Jazz beat Blazers | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©