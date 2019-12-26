Martin Scorsese's daughter has her Christmas present wrapped in Marvel paper after criticism

Instagram

Francesca Scorsese gives a playful blow to her father filmmaker and shares on Instagram Stories a photo of the present wrapped in paper with Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America.

Martin Scorsese recently sparked a debate about his commentary on Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems that all the controversy has inspired his daughter, Francesca Scorsese, to give the director a playful blow on Christmas day by wrapping his gift with a wrapping paper with a Marvel theme.

Francesca shared on Instagram Stories a photo of the present, which was wrapped in paper with Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America. He had even bought two other rolls, with only Iron Man and Captain America, in case it ran out. "Look at what I'm wrapping in my father's Christmas presents," he wrote in the caption, followed by an emoji crying and laughing.

People surely found humor and loved it completely, including "Guardians of the Galaxy"Director James Gunn. When he re-posted the photo on his Twitter account, he wrote:" It makes me feel less ashamed about the role of Shutter Island in which my nephew wrapped my presents. "

In October, Martin appeared in the headlines when he said he doesn't think Marvel movies are movies, which caused many celebrities to support him or argue with him. As the debate continued to grow, "the Irish"The director then explained his position in an opinion piece from the New York Times." Many of the elements that define cinema as I know it are in the Marvel images, "he said." What is not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk. The images are made to meet a specific set of demands, and are designed as variations on a finite number of subjects. "

"Many movies today are perfect products made for immediate consumption," he added. "Many of them are well made by teams of talented people. However, they lack something essential for cinema: the unifying vision of an individual artist. Because, of course, the individual artist is the riskiest factor of all." .