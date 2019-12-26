Martin Scorsese's daughter, Francesca, hilariously wraps all of her Christmas presents in Marvel wrapping paper after she says the MCU is not "cinema,quot;

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has created a lot of controversy in recent months after sharing his opinion that Marvel's superhero movies "are not movies." And, for the holiday season, her 20-year-old daughter Francesca decided to have fun wrapping all her gifts in Marvel wrapping paper.

Francesca went to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share a photo of her gift wrap session that included Marvel wrapping paper with Captain America, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man and Thor.

In October, Scorsese said Empire Magazine He doesn't watch Marvel movies, but he has tried.

"But that's not cinema," said Scorsese, 77. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well done as they are, with the actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, are the theme parks. It is not the cinema of human beings trying to transmit emotional and psychological experiences to another human being. "

After those comments triggered the controversy, Scorsese wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times A month later to explain his statement.

Scorsese wrote that the people who make Marvel movies have "considerable talent and talent," which is obvious on the screen. And the fact that the films themselves don't interest him is a matter of personal taste.

He continued writing that if he were younger, it is possible that Marvel movies would turn him on and that he wanted to make one. But he grew up when he did and developed a sense of the movies, what they were and what they could be. Scorsese said that what he learned is "as far from the Marvel universe as we on Earth are from Alpha Centauri."

Although Scorsese is not a fan, Marvel movies have generated billions at the box office over the past decade, including this year's. Avengers Final Game, which broke all records in the book by raising $ 357.1 million in its first weekend before raising $ 2,797 billion worldwide throughout its theatrical career.

Scorsese is fine without making superhero movies, like his latest movie the Irish It has been a success for Netflix. It also has numerous projects in progress, including the next biographical film. Killers of the moon flower, about the life of President Theodore Roosevelt.

Ad

Martin Scorsese also joins the new Hulu series The devil in the white city starring Leonardo DiCaprio.



Post views:

0 0