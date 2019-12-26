Marshawn Lynch re-signs with the Seattle Seahawks

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Seattle Seahawks fans are excited after hearing the news that former runner Marshawn Lynch will return to the team.

"Happy holidays," Lynch told reporters at a press conference. "Happy new year. Have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," he said before leaving the podium.

