Marshawn Lynch re-signs with the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks fans are excited after hearing the news that former runner Marshawn Lynch will return to the team.

"Happy holidays," Lynch told reporters at a press conference. "Happy new year. Have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," he said before leaving the podium.

But his coach was much more expressive about signing.

"He is an extraordinary person," coach Pete Carroll said on ESPN.

"He just went through so much, and we know him as well as I think you could meet a man, and what he brings and what he offers and everything. He brings a lot to the table. He is a player as physical as I have ever been, as good a competitor as I have been. So when you add someone like that to your team, it only helps and improves the kind of mentality we already appreciate. "