Man United 4 – 1 Newcastle

Report and stand out while Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford respond to Matty Longstaff's first game to fire Man Utd back to winning ways

Last update: 12/26/19 7:26 pm

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford sealed Man Utd's victory over Newcastle

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were on target when Manchester United backed down from a goal down to ensure an emphatic 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford on boxing day.

Four days after his abject defeat at Watford, the Manchester United holiday period seemed to get worse when Matty Longstaff, the winner of the game on the back of October, threw Newcastle to a 17-minute lead.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side produced a heartbreaking response when Martial's momentum near the post, Greenwood's lightning and a high Rashford header sealed a devastating return that raised the roof inside Old Trafford before the break.

Martial then punished a defensive error to secure his first double in the local league at the beginning of the second half when Manchester United returned to the winning ways to ascend to seventh place in the Premier League, three points ahead of 10th place Newcastle.

Full report to follow …

Whats Next?

Manchester United will travel to face Burnley in Turf Moor on Saturday; Start at 7.45pm. The host of Newcastle Everton the same day (3pm).

