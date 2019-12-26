Mack Wilds reveals that he is about to be a father

Rapper / actor Tristan "Mack,quot; Wilds jumped on Instagram during the holidays to reveal that he is expecting a son with his girlfriend.

"A serious and serious moment … Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. Shit, honestly? I had been there for a while. I don't know, I was letting life take me wherever she could. But I told God that I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was necessary … I listened, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas. " Congratulations to the happy couple! "He wrote in the Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Mack Wilds suffered some legal problems after the police found him driving while he had a suspended license for not paying the summons.

He was in the Manhattan Criminal Court for an aggravated unlicensed operating charge of a motor vehicle and driving without a license and agreed to pay all his summons before his next court date in exchange for a dismissal of the charges.