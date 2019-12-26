Luke Cook has engaged to his girlfriend on Christmas Eve

Instagram

Through a sweet Instagram post, Kara Wilson reveals that the actor of & # 39; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina & # 39; He asked the question while they were on the couch with their dogs.

Australian actor Luke Cook He is engaged.

The 33-year-old, the "The chilling adventures of Sabrina"Star, he asked his girlfriend Kara Wilson the question on Christmas Eve on December 24.

"Last night on our sofa with our skin (and skinless) babies, my boyfriend became my fiance," he captioned a picture of the pretty couple kissing. "I've never felt more alive in my life."

<br />

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you infinitely @thelukecook."

<br />

Luke also posted a video of them trying to take the engagement selfie, adding: "Look at us, everyone happy and in love … and engaged."