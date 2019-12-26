Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will return against Spurs

%MINIFYHTMLd6fa0fc1c6fc525dafd88eb050d9a83c9% %MINIFYHTMLd6fa0fc1c6fc525dafd88eb050d9a83c10%

Lukamania is going crazy one more time.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to take the floor Thursday night against the Spurs after missing the previous four Dallas games with a sprained ankle. It is officially listed as questionable, but the team's Twitter account closed any doubts about its status for the Southwest Division showdown.

Doncic suffered the injury in the first minutes of the Mavs' defeat by 122-118 against the Heat on December 14 when he stepped on Kendrick Nunn's foot while driving toward the basket.

Dallas managed to go 2-2 with Doncic trapped on the bench, defeating the Bucks and Sixers and falling to the Celtics and Raptors. The Mavs could have easily finished that 3-1 stretch, but let out a 30-point lead in Toronto, allowing the Raptors to complete the biggest comeback in franchise history.

Before his injury, Doncic was enjoying a season of MVP caliber, averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. Despite missing the last four contests, the 20-year-old still leads the league with eight double triples. Porzingis picked up the slack in Doncic's absence with 22.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in those four games.

The Mavericks (19-10) are firmly in the Western Conference race for a seed in the top four. They are located just behind the Rockets (21-10), Clippers (23-10) and Nuggets (21-9), and are only four games from the Lakers (24-7). They play within the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center on Thursday before leaving for a three-game road trip against the Warriors, Lakers and Thunder.