Lori Harvey unleashes toxic memes after showing off luxurious Christmas gifts

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter takes Instagram Stories to show all the gifts she receives for Christmas, including a large number of Chanel wallets in various colors.

Lori Harvey You are enjoying your Christmas in the most luxurious way possible. Stepdaughter of Steve Harvey It has caused social network frenzy after she showed all the luxurious gifts she received on the special occasion.

Taking Instagram Stories, he showed a large number of Chanel wallets in various colors, as well as a chain of Cuban links of two-tone diamonds. The social media star also flaunted his expensive Rolex watch that was believed to be of Future as he is known for buying watches for his girlfriends. In addition to receiving gifts, Lori gave her mother, Marjorie, a new Chanel bag.

Lori didn't reveal who gave her all the presents, which caused people to speculate as a joke that they were all from her ex. "Say what you want about Lori Harvey, but if this comes from toxic niches, I want it," said one. "Did you see all the gifts Lori Harvey received? Her son had to be phenomenal, Jesus Christ," said another.

Meanwhile, many others decided to call it the new face of former toxic memes, who discovered that people made holiday greetings from a former lover. "Merry Christmas … I saw your little fiancee … she's cute … I guess. Anyway, tell mom I took her sweet potato picture," someone said next to a photo of Lori texting someone . Using the same photo, another wrote: "I'm sorry, I missed your call … I thought we'd keep it discreet. Anyway, I have to cancel 2 tomorrow. There's really no reason, and I'm booked for New Year's Eve, so that … thanks for the memories. "

Another person joked: "All I wanted for Christmas was that we were together, but would you rather be with that other bitch, anyway, how strong are you making a mom? She never liked me, but she gave me shit," I know that you miss me, don't text me because my girlfriend with me. "Meanwhile, a user said:" I know it's been a while, I'm drinking mimosas thinking about what we used to do after leaving lunch with the girls and, of Anyway, I really want you to be happy even if it's not with me. Tell the baby to send me a text message. I found the link where I got the tabs. Merry Christmas ".