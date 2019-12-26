Lori Harvey throws the future after learning that she is having # 10 baby in it!

Lori Harvey's relationship with the hip hop star Future is officially over. Now we have details on why the two separated.

According to one of Lori's friends, Steve Harvey's daughter learned that a woman claims that Future has ANOTHER baby on the way. That would make her ninth baby's tenth child be a mom.

And we assume that 10 was the magic number for Lori. . . because he officially dropped the autotune rapper.

The friend explained to MTO News: "Lori discovered that a girl says she is pregnant with Future. This is not an old baby she supposedly had before she met Lori. The girl is pregnant now."

According to Lori's friend, she still cares about Future, but she doesn't need this drama tp in her life. The friend added: "Future and Lori formed a great couple. But she doesn't need any pregnant mom drama in her life."

Future is currently in a bitter legal battle with its alleged mothers of its eighth and ninth babies. And if we trust history, it is likely that he will soon be in a new legal battle with the mother of his supposed tenth son.