Lori Harvey throws the future after learning that she is having # 10 baby in it!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Lori Harvey's relationship with the hip hop star Future is officially over. Now we have details on why the two separated.

According to one of Lori's friends, Steve Harvey's daughter learned that a woman claims that Future has ANOTHER baby on the way. That would make her ninth baby's tenth child be a mom.

And we assume that 10 was the magic number for Lori. . . because he officially dropped the autotune rapper.

