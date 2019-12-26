Lori Harvey flaunts Rolex after a future division!

It is rumored that Lori Harvey and rapper Future had an abrupt end earlier this month, but that didn't stop Lori from flexing her new Rolex for the Gram.

Lori and Future reportedly began dating this summer, and in just a few months, Lori moved from her parents' house and moved to Future's condominium in Hollywood.

One of Lori's close friends told MTO News: "Nothing bad happened. Lori is young and the future is always on the road. It didn't work out."

But according to Lori's friend, the couple is still friends. Lori's friend explained: "It's not beef. They are great."

After Lori published her Rolex for the Gram, one of Future's moms, Joie Chavis climbed into the Gram to post a picture of her icy doll.

Earlier this year, Future went viral for buying his son a Rolex for his birthday instead of giving him a more appropriate gift for his son.