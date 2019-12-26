LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Ben Stokes has been included in the England team for the first test against South Africa, even though his father remained in intensive care in Johannesburg with a serious illness.

Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool will not lose focus as they sit on top of the Premier League, 10 points ahead of their rivals, on Christmas Day.

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers to victory in the NBA Christmas battle of Los Angeles, with the LeBron James Lakers suffering their fourth straight loss.

Joel Embiid starred in 31 points when the Philadelphia 76ers achieved a victory statement over the Milwaukee Bucks, leaders of the Eastern Conference.