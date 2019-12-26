LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

SSN in 60 seconds brings you the main stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Ben Stokes has been included in the England team for the first test against South Africa, even though his father remained in intensive care in Johannesburg with a serious illness.

Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool will not lose focus as they sit on top of the Premier League, 10 points ahead of their rivals, on Christmas Day.

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers to victory in the NBA Christmas battle of Los Angeles, with the LeBron James Lakers suffering their fourth straight loss.

Joel Embiid starred in 31 points when the Philadelphia 76ers achieved a victory statement over the Milwaukee Bucks, leaders of the Eastern Conference.

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to get the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the fifth time during the holiday period.

