Listen to the unpublished freestyle rap by Juice Wrld

Wrld Juice He may have left, but his work will always be here.
Two weeks after his tragic death, the radio host British Beats 1 Charlie Sloth released a freestyle never seen before with the rapper of his series, Fire In the Booth.
"This was recorded in February 2019 in Los Angeles," the video begins. "With the sad death of Juice WRLD, we wanted to share this with their fans. We believe that Juice WRLD's Fire in the Booth was one of the best lifestyles."
In the clip of almost 15 minutes, the 21-year-old (real name: Jarad Higgins) raps on drugs, race and money. "I am a rebel / I am a rock star / I take him to the grave," he says. "Molly in delirium / Yes, I behave badly / Molly in delirium, yes, I behave badly."
After six minutes of awesome freestyle, Juice asks Charlie to challenge him by throwing random words and phrases so he can rap. On the list: Threesomes, free 21 wild Y Cardi B.
"Hey Cardi B, she also got punched / Cardi B, she also got that bitch," she rapps. "Cardi, yes, she is also rich / I'm trying to make Cardi B rich, do you feel silly?"
A few days after his 21st birthday, on December 8, the artist "Lucid Dreams,quot; died after suffering a seizure at the Chicago Midway Airport. After his death, Communications Director of the Chicago Police Department. Anthony Guglielmi He shared more details about the rapper's last hours. According to Guglielmi, police and federal agents had been waiting for Juice's flight to arrive from Los Angeles, claiming they were notified that their plane was carrying "weapons and narcotics."
After checking his luggage, police found 70 pounds of marijuana and six bottles of cough syrup with prescribed codeine. The researchers also discovered two 9mm guns, a .40 caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition loader and metal punch bullets.
His girlfriend Ally lotti He later told police that while Juice had no medical problems, he did take Percocet regularly.
In fact, the rapper's battle with drugs was no secret. "As he often spoke in his music and with his fans, Jarad struggled with the dependence on prescription drugs," said his mother. Carmella Wallace He said in a statement. "The addiction knows no limits and its impact goes far beyond the person who fights against it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him overcome the addiction."
"We hope that the conversations he began in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles, since that is what he wanted more than anything," he continued. "We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will remain alive."