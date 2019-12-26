Listen to the unpublished freestyle rap by Juice Wrld

Wrld Juice He may have left, but his work will always be here.

Two weeks after his tragic death, the radio host British Beats 1 Charlie Sloth released a freestyle never seen before with the rapper of his series, Fire In the Booth.

"This was recorded in February 2019 in Los Angeles," the video begins. "With the sad death of Juice WRLD, we wanted to share this with their fans. We believe that Juice WRLD's Fire in the Booth was one of the best lifestyles."

In the clip of almost 15 minutes, the 21-year-old (real name: Jarad Higgins) raps on drugs, race and money. "I am a rebel / I am a rock star / I take him to the grave," he says. "Molly in delirium / Yes, I behave badly / Molly in delirium, yes, I behave badly."

After six minutes of awesome freestyle, Juice asks Charlie to challenge him by throwing random words and phrases so he can rap. On the list: Threesomes, free 21 wild Y Cardi B.