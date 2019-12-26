Lisa Rinna dances with her daughter and boyfriend in matching Christmas pajamas – Check it out!

If it was no longer obvious, Lisa Rinna loves to dance! That said, he decided to spend Christmas this year doing exactly that.

The star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills turned to social networks to share a super fun video showing her dance moves.

However, this time, she was not alone!

Lisa joined her daughter Delilah and her boyfriend Eyal Booker to dance around the Christmas tree and that's not even the best part!

The dance trio even wore a matching pajamas.

Fans already know that Lisa has a good reputation when it comes to her Instagram dance videos, so the special holiday version of her dance moves was a pleasant and fun surprise for her followers.

As for the song that everyone danced, it was Mariah Carey's classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You,quot; and it definitely helped them share a little more of the Christmas joy.

At the beginning of the clip, the star of RHOBH begins his dance number alone to be joined by Delilah and Eyal.

The pajamas everyone was wearing were a gray long-sleeved shirt and pants with stars and multicolored light patterns.

Lisa also wore a Santa hat.

At some point during the clip, everyone started laughing when the Bravo star kicked his daughter's arm by accident.

‘Well, you knew it was only a matter of time until a Christmas dance! "," Said the subtitle.

It didn't take long for some of Bravo's other celebrities to react to the post.

Kelly Dodd, a member of the cast of RHOC, wrote: "You are the gift you keep giving."

& # 39; Yes! I want to join! 🙋🏼‍♀️💃🏼❤️ ’, Dorit Kemsley of RHOBH also let him know.


